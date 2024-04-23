Editor's Note: The below article contains spoilers for Shōgun Season 1.

One of the best shows of 2024 thus far has reached its epic conclusion, as the critically acclaimed Shōgun has reached it's anticipated season (and potentially series) finale. The widely praised epic has not only reinvigorated life into the long-dormant franchise, which began with James Clavell's original novel and continued with the 1980 adaptation, but it's also become and renowned interpretation of the beauty and brutality of feudal Japan. Stunning production design, complex characters, and incredible performances have easily cemented Shōgun as an early contender for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

With rave reviews and a consistent fanbase, Shōgun seems like the type of new and exciting series that seems tailor-made for a second season. Will that be the case for FX's latest acclaimed series? Well, the likely answer may surprise you, especially after the shocking finale.

Is 'Shōgun' Getting a Second Season?

Despite the widespread love the show has received in the last few months, the answer to whether or not Shōgun will be renewed for a second season is look like a resounding no. This is supported by recent comments from the show's creators, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, both of whom reiterated that the show was always intended as a one-season limited series. Kondo and Marks seem more than satisfied with where the show left off, and they further reiterate that point in the statement below:

"We took the story to the end of the book and put a period at the end of that sentence. We love how the book ends; it was one of the reasons why we both knew we wanted to do it — and we ended in exactly that place. And I’ve been party to this in the past with shows like this, where you build a whole factory, and it only pumps out 10 cars and closes up shop. It’s a bummer. You know, one of our producers wrote a nearly 900-page instruction manual for how we do this show — almost as long as the book Shogun itself. All of this infrastructural knowledge went into it. I just hope someone else — maybe a friend — needs a production primer on feudal Japan at some point, so I can be like, 'Here you go, use this book. That will save you 11 months.'"

It's clear that Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks hold James Clavell's original novel in high regard and wanted to tell that story as accurately as possible, while also updating it for modern audiences. They're certainly right that the original book has a powerful, clear-cut ending, so it makes sense that Kondo and Marks wouldn't want to mess with that too much. Ending a show in its prime and quitting while you're ahead certainly has its benefits. After all, Shōgun has repeatedly been compared to Game of Thrones, which is a show that very infamously tried to adapt material beyond the books which made for a disastrous conclusion.

What Happened in 'Shōgun' Season 1?

The story of Shōgun begins in a fractured Feudal-era Japan, following the death of island's Taikō (Yukijirô Hotaru). The sovereign's death has left a power vacuum on the island. With no new Taiko yet chosen, Japan is being ruled by a small council, with the most vocal leader being Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) - a vicious and unforgiving lord who has a longstanding disdain of highborn leaders. One such leader is one of Ishido Kazunari's biggest rivals, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada). Lord Toranaga has always been the favored lord of the late Taiko, so this already puts him at odds with his peers on the council.

A unique oppurtunity for Lord Yoshii Toranaga to make a play for Japan's rule comes in the form of a derelict Dutch vessel known as the Erasmus washing upon the Japanese shore. The ship features canons, firearms, and other weapons that have not yet been introduced to the private country, and news of the vessel's crash landing on the island gives Toranaga some intriguing things to think about. Toranaga wants to use these weapons to further his claim on Japanese leadership, and he enlists (or rather forces) the ship's pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), to train his soldiers in how to use these weapons.

John Blackthorne is reluctant to help his captors, but does so out of necessity in the hopes that maybe he'll be able to go home to England one day. He not only forms a unique bond with Lord Toranaga, but also with his translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). Amidst John Blackthorne and Toda Mariko's complicated feelings for one another, they'll each play a crucial role in the upcoming war for Japan's very soul.

What is 'Shōgun' About?

The official plot synopsis of Shōgun reads as follows:

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

