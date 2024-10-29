By popular demand, FX's Shōgun is returning for a second season, even though it was originally only planned as a limited series. Despite no longer having a book to adapt further from, the decision to continue Shōgun in a Season 2 likely stemmed from very high viewership ratings and a record-breaking performance at the 2024 Emmys, where the show took home a whopping 18 awards. Fans are no doubt eager to return to the tense political landscape of feudal Japan after the explosive first season, and FX Chairperson John Landgraf has recently given an update on the show's status so far.

While guest-starring on the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, John Landgraf was asked what it's been like to develop Season 2, especially since the story they're telling will now take place after James Clavell's original novel. Landgraf revealed that he had spoken with series creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo earlier that very day. He also stated that the second season is coming together very well so far with the following statement:

"Yeah, I was working on it with Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo today, and I really am very confident in them."

Based on Clavell's novel and a remake of the 1980 mini-series, Shōgun is an epic tale set in a version of feudal Japan that is at a crossroads. Following the death of the country's leader and Shōgun, many of Japan's lords and samurai are seeking to take the position for themselves. One of these individuals is Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), who decides to use the gunpowder and advanced weaponry of a European ship that washed up on his shores in a bid to take the country for himself. Toranaga forms a tepid alliance with the ship's leader, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), in the hopes the Englishman will show his soldiers how to use these powerful new weapons.

Will 'Shōgun' Get a Season 3?

Following the show's monumental success, it should come as no surprise that Shōgun will also be returning for Season 3. The renewal came along with the announcement of Season 2, ensuring that FX has big plans for their new beloved series. John Landgraf also gave a brief update on Seasons 2 and 3 this past September:

"[Seasons 2 and 3 are] separate narratives,They're all part of one continuous narrative with continuing characters, but they're separate narratives. I don't know that we're certain there will be three seasons, but in really looking at the characters in the history that's being depicted here, albeit in a fictionalized manner, it still feels to us like three is the right number of seasons to really do it justice."

Shōgun Season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu. You can listen to the full episode of The Town below.

