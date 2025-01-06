Late in February 2024, FX dropped a limited series, Shōgun, based on James Clavell's original novel and a remake of the 1980 miniseries of the same name. Ahead of its release, it was a move that had Chairman of FX Networks, John Landgraf, worried about how the historical epic might perform. Ultimately, by the time Shōgun made its way to screens and had been consumed by a global audience, it became quite clear that Landgraf had nothing to worry about after all. With a record 25 Emmy nominations at the Television Academy Awards, it established itself as an impressively executed project. Shōgun's impressive award haul has continued with four Golden Globes, including Best TV Series – Drama.

The success at the Emmy Awards in 2024 and the highly positive reception of the first season of Shōgun prompted the network to develop a second season of the show. Admist the euphoria of their Golden Globes haul, series showrunners Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo offered an update regarding the progress being made on the next batch of episodes. The pair offered an insight into when the next step in production would kick off. “Season 2, it’s ongoing, we’re still trying, we haven’t given up, and….what can I say?” Kondo revealed to the press in attendance. “I’m not sure what we can say.” Stepping forward toward the microphone, Marks offered as much as he could about Shōgun season 2’s development, adding: “We’re about six weeks from the end of the writer’s room.”

Shōgun currently holds a nearly flawless 99% score from critics with a 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the show could be tied directly to the performances put in by its ensemble cast. The call sheet for Shōgun includes Hiroyuki Sanada, as Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko, and Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne. Other cast members include Tadanobu Asano, Yûki Kedôin, Akiko Kobayashi, Eushin Lee, Takehiro Hira, and Yuki Kura.

'Shōgun' Season 2 Will Prove Far More Tricky to Deliver

Image via FX Networks

The renewal of Shōgun was not just Season 2, but Season 3 as well. With the entirety of Clavell's novel already covered in Season 1, Marks and Kondo will have to get creative about which direction they decide to take the series. Late last year, showrunner Marks was honest about the task at hand, saying, "It's so much harder." However, he goes on to add:

"We're almost done with our first real break to the end of what the story is. I'm so grateful for the foundation that Clavell established. There are always these moments where we're like, "What are we missing?" You just pick up the book and it's like, "Oh, this guy. I forgot about this guy. We never used this guy in the first season." I am so excited by what we've been coming up with."

Shōgun season 2 does not currently have a release date or window set. Season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Your changes have been saved Shogun Release Date February 27, 2024 Cast Cosmo Jarvis , Hiroyuki Sanada , Anna Sawai , Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin , Takehiro Hira , Tommy Bastow Seasons 1 Creator(s) Rachel Kondo , Justin Marks Writers Maegan Houang , Rachel Kondo , Justin Marks , Emily Yoshida Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu Directors Frederick E.O. Toye , Jonathan van Tulleken Expand

WATCH ON HULU