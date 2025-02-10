It distinguished itself as a cut above the rest. The FX medieval series, Shōgun, based on James Clavell's original novel and a remake of the 1980 miniseries of the same name, premiered in late February 2024 and hasn't looked back since. With a record 25 Emmy nominations at the Television Academy Awards, the series went on to impress at the Golden Globes as well. Shōgun Season 2's announcement was somewhat surprising, given that the first season covered the entireity of Clavell's novel. Since the May announcement, the show's creators have been working at developing an entertaining and intriguing storyline to rival the first season. Now, at last, there is some exciting news.

Shōgun was adapted by co-creators, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, with feudal Japan as their canvas. In a recent interview with Deadline at the Critics' Choice Awards, Marks revealed that the writers' room for Season 2 has wrapped, with the scripts ready and finished. The creative goes on to reveal that production plans are already being set in motion. "We’re coming out of the writers room now," Marks revealed. "We’re also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan."

'Shōgun' Season 2 Will Have Major Surprises From the Very Beginning

Image via FX

The first season of Shōgun was a brilliant watch, with some observers drawing comparisons to the early seasons of Game of Thrones, which is regarded as some of the finest television ever made. The unexpected demise of characters like Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) and Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka) made it a thrilling experience. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Marks reveals that audiences should expect major surprises from the first episode of Season 2, saying:

"I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."

While originally billed as a limited series, Shōgun follows the journey of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English sailor who shipwrecks in Japan, and has to ally himself with Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a powerful daimyo who's at odds with his political rivals in the capital and around Japan. The timeline for Marks' recent announcement fits into comments he made earlier in the year regarding the writers' room drawing to a close. Without Clavell's novel to fall back on, Marks and Kondo are wading into uncharted waters and, while they are aware of the "daunting" task ahead, they are not dissuaded.

Shōgun Season 2 is in development but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Shōgun on Hulu.