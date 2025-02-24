Hiroyuki Sanada has had a stellar year. The actor has not only been part of one of the biggest breakout series of 2024, FX on Hulu’s Shōgun, but he played the production’s main role. While audiences have previously seen him show off his incredible talents in movies like The Last Samurai, Mortal Kombat, and John Wick: Chapter 4, his appearance in the historical drama launched his career to new heights and has found his name on one award show ballot after the other. His perfect portrayal as the clever and powerful Lord Yoshii Toranaga drew audiences in and kept them hooked to see how everything would play out during the show’s premiere season.

Now that the cast and creative team behind Shōgun have viewers right where they want them, they’re not letting go. What was at first imagined as a one-off season and miniseries based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel of the same name, has not only expanded into a second season but will march forward into a third season. While chatting with Sanada virtually during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, at which Sanada took home the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama Series, Collider’s Nate Richard asked the performer about the compounding “pressure” that naturally comes when following up on such a successful first season.

Promising fans that the team is doing everything in their power to bring them an even bigger and better second season, Sanada said:

“Yes, you know. These hours gave us strength to go forward, but also a lot of pressure we have because of [the] great reaction we had — more than expected in Season 1 — so we should carefully create the best script and then [choose] the best new cast and the crew and the location. So yeah — but very positive. You know, pressure [becomes] energy sometimes, so thank you for big pressure tonight again.”

An Award Season Sweep