Few shows had more of an unexpected explosion onto the scene in 2024 than Shōgun, the sweeping samurai epic that won 18 Emmys at the Television Academy Awards. The series earned nearly perfect scores of 99% from critics and 87% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and it even drew comparisons to the early seasons of Game of Thrones, which are regarded as some of the finest television ever made. Starring in the lead role of Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun is Hiroyuki Sanada, who is also known for his roles in The Wolverine and John Wick: Chapter 4. During a recent press Q&A attended by Collider's Aidan Kelley at the Saturn Awards, Sanada shared an update on the already-confirmed Shōgun Season 2, revealing what stage of development the highly-anticipated second season is at:

"The writer's room is working so hard. And yes, I will play the same role for now and will also produce as well. I don't know if I shall take another role or not, but for now, just concentrate on Shōgun. But I don't know yet."

Shōgun Season 2's announcement came as a bit of a surprise considering the series is based on the novel by James Clavell, and the first season of the show adapts the novel in its entirety. However, the show and novel are also based on a very specific and bountiful period of history, so while there may not be source material in the form of another book to adapt from, there are years' worth of history to look at for future seasons. Shōgun will certainly have its work cut out for it as it moves forward with a second season, but with Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, and a talented team of writers at the helm all expected to return for Season 2, there's no reason Shōgun Season 2 can't serve as a worthy follow-up to the record-breaking first season.

When Will ‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Be Released?

FX and Hulu have yet to announce a release date for the second season of Shōgun, but the most likely release window is 2026 at the earliest. There is little to no chance Shōgun Season 2 will be released before the end of 2025, as the show is only in development with writers working on the second season, and not yet ready to begin production. If Shōgun is able to begin production before the end of 2025, it may be able to have a 2026 release window, but the safest bet for now would be that Shōgun Season 2 premieres sometime in 2027.

Shōgun Season 2 is in development but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Shōgun on Hulu.