The Big Picture Season 2 of Shōgun will have half returning characters and half new, original ones, setting it apart as an original series.

Production on Season 2 is set to begin next year, continuing the Samurai saga that has earned critical acclaim.

With a talented cast including Hiroyuki Sanada, fans can expect more intrigue and power struggles in future episodes.

The second season of one of the highest-rated prestige TV shows of the year thus far just got a major update from one of its stars. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Shōgun star Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays Yoshii Toranaga in the hit FX series, provided an intriguing update on Season 2. Shōgun premiered earlier in the year to extraordinary reviews and steadily increasing viewership, and even earned a record 25 Emmy nominations at the Television Academy Awards. Although the first season of the series adapts James Clavell's novel in its entirety, Shōgun will continue with at least two more seasons at FX and Hulu. When asked how progress was coming on Season 2, Sanada provided a brief but hopeful update, and also mentioned when the second season aims to begin production:

"We have a writers room, and they're working every day. Hopefully sometime next year, we can begin shooting."

Shōgun currently sits at a nearly flawless 99% score from critics with a 92% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and has been likened to a Samurai rendition of the early seasons of Game of Thrones. In addition to Sanada, Shōgun also stars Anna Sawai, who was also featured earlier this year in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and even played the role of Elle in F9: The Fast Saga. Cosmo Jarvis also plays the role of John Blackthorne in Shōgun, the English sailor who washes up on the shore of Japan and falls in favor with Toranaga, essentially becoming a member of his cabinet. Tadanobu Asano, Yûki Kedôin, Akiko Kobayashi, Eushin Lee, Takehiro Hira, and Yuki Kura also star in Shōgun, which was created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

‘Shōgun’ Season 2 Enters Uncharted Waters

Not long ago, Sanada also teased more information about Season 2, saying that half of the characters from Season 1 will be back, but the other half will be entirely new, original characters. Now that Shōgun is moving towards an original series instead of an adaptation, it will certainly face a different set of challenges. However, with the quality of the first season and stars like Sanada confirmed to be returning, it's hard to not be excited about the future of Shōgun, even if there isn't a novel to base it on.

Shōgun Season 2 does not yet have an official release date, but is likely several years away at least. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream all episodes of Shōgun on Hulu.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Network FX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

