Fans might be looking at a long hiatus between Shōgun Season 1 and Season 2. The hit series was renewed for two more seasons despite being conceptualized as a limited series in the initial pitch. The renewal came primarily due to the wide acclaim the FX series received. However, the second season could potentially destroy the legacy of the first if the creative team is not careful. There needs to be deliberate planning to deliver a second season at par with the first, and Disney is aware of this. Dana Waldern is the co-chairman of Disney Entertainment at The Walt Disney Company. In a recent investor conference, she said (via Deadline) the studio was taking its time with the second season. A rushed release is one way the season can go south and Walden said they won't do that. She teased a significant waiting period, saying:

“We like to bake it carefully. We will not release season two until it’s ready."

Shōgun is a period drama series co-created by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo. It is set in medieval Japan and follows a battle between various factions to gain control of the country. The cast of Shōgun Season 1 includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asan, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, Shinnosuke Abe, Tokuma Nishioka, Yasunari Takeshima, Yuki Kura, Fumi Nikaido, Tommy Bastow, Yuka Kouri, Yoriko Dōguchi, and Ako. The epic drama stands at a rare 99% critic score rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, close to one year since the first season premiered.

What is the Progress of 'Shōgun' Season 2?

Image via FX

Details about the much anticipated season have been trickling in. Marks revealed that writing for Season 2 was completed early last month. "We’re coming out of the writers room now. We’re also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan,” he told Deadline. He teased an even bigger Season 2, saying,

“I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada].”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, including when the season goes into production.