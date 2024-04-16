FX's critically acclaimed remake of Shōgun has become the surprise smash hit of 2024 television, and for good reason. The epic series based on James Clavell's novel has been widely praised for its stellar production design, excellent action set pieces, and gripping and, at times, brutal plot line. Though the year is still relatively young, Shōgun looks like an early front-runner for the next Emmy Awards season.

These elements are only heightened by a wide array of well-written characters portrayed by an excellent ensemble cast. Be it legendary figures in the industry or very promising newcomers, practically every cast member brings something significant to a special show. To learn more about who stars in the acclaimed series and the characters they portray, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Shōgun.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Hiroyuki Sanada

Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Close

Leading the cast of Shōgun is Hiroyuki Sanada - a legend in Japan's long and reputable history of filmmaking. His prestigious acting career dates to as early as 1965, but his incredible rise to fame overseas is relatively recent. Sanada has particularly made himself a household name for his work in the action genre, having previously starred in The Wolverine, 47 Ronin, Mortal Kombat, Bullet Train, and John Wick: Chapter 4.

A highly respected lord in Feudal Japan, Yoshii Toranaga finds himself on the cusp of a brutal civil war at the start of Shōgun. The country is on the verge of chaos following the death of the Taikō (Yukijirô Hotaru), with five regents taking control of Japan's inner workings since the Taikō's next of kin is too young. Yoshii Tornaga is one of these regents, and the absence of the Taikō gives him the idea to make a play for Japan's very soul.

The seeds of dissent are sown early in Shōgun, with Toronaga consistently being at odds with his fellow regents. A game changer occurs when a Dutch vessel washes on the Japanese shore, complete with several canons and weapons that previously were not available to anyone in Japan. By forcing the ship's pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), to show him and his soldiers how to use these advanced weapons, Yoshii Toranaga has a very real chance of becoming the country's next Shōgun.

Cosmo Jarvis

John Blackthorne

Among the many European sailors that is unfortunate enough to be marooned in Japan, John Blackthorne is one of them, played by Cosmo Jarvis in a stellar breakout performance. Before his leading role in Shōgun, Jarvis had supporting roles in Peaky Blinders and Raised by Wolves.

Unlike his fellow sailors, who are all of Dutch descent, John Blackthorne hails from England, and he joined naval privateering in an effort to provide for his family. Disaster strikes after John's ship, the Erasmus, is heavily damaged after a battle with the Portuguese, with only a few survivors left. The ship, in total disarray, finally washes upon the Japanes shores, and Blackthorne and what remains of his men are taken prisoner by Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano).

The language barrier proves to be a consistent issue for John Blackthorne as he tries to communicate with his Japanese captors, especially since their interpreters are Portuguese Catholics, who have a strong disdain for English Protestants like him. Blackthorne is eventually brought before Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who appears to have taken a keen interest in the weapons that are aboard the Erasmus, particularly the chainshot canons. While Blackthorne doesn't really have much choice in the matter, he begrudgingly agrees to show Toronaga and his men how to use these pieces of Western weaponry.

Anna Sawai

Lady Toda Mariko

One of the few genuine allies that John Blackthorne has in Japan is Toda Mariko, portrayed by Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star Anna Sawai.

Lady Toda Mariko is the last surviving descendant of a highborn family, and she now serves as an English interpreter for Lord Yoshii Toronaga. She became fluent in English after studying under Portuguese missionaries like Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow), who also converted her to Catholicism. Mariko is married to Toda Hirokatsu (Shinnosuke Abe), otherwise known as Buntaro. While he's a talented samurai in his own right, Buntaro treats Mariko rather abusively.

Toda Mariko eventually becomes a direct translator for John Blackthorne, primarily when he's communing with Lord Yoshii Toronaga. The more time she spends with John, the more she begins to have feelings for the English sailor despite being a married woman. It isn't long before a whirlwind romance is sparked between the two.

Tadanobu Asano

Lord Kashigi Yabushige

Image via FX

Another pivotal character in Shōgun is Lord Kashigi Yabushige, played by Thor franchise star Tadanobu Asano. Shōgun actually reunites Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada, as both co-starred in the 2021 remake of Mortal Kombat.

Lord Kashigi Yabushige is one of the first people that John Blackthorne meets when he becomes marooned on the island. The lord has plenty of influence in his part of Japan, making him an incredibly powerful ally in the coming civil war for Lord Yoshii Toronaga. Still, his brutality can't be understated, as while John is having his audiences with Lord Toronaga, the rest of the sailors in his custody are executed.

Takehiro Hira

Lord Ishido Kazunari

Image via FX

The closest thing Shōgun has to a main antagonist is Lord Ishido Kazunari, portrayed by Takehiro Hira, who co-starred with Anna Sawai in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

From the very first episode of Shōgun, it's clear that Lord Ishido Kazunari (who is clearly the ringleader of the other reagents) is not fond of Lord Yoshii Toronaga. Much of this is motivated by Takehiro Hira's upbringing, as he does not come from a wealthy highborn family like Toronaga does. Toronaga seceding from the council and leading a rebellion gives Kazunari the perfect opportunity to remove Toronaga from the face of the Earth once and for all.

Tommy Bastow

Father Martin Alvito

Image via FX

The Crossing star Tommy Bastow plays Father Martin Alvito - a more reasonable and fair Portuguese Catholic seen in Shōgun.

Father Martin was and continues to be Mariko's English teacher, with the language ending up being instrumental in helping John Blackthorne communicate with Lord Yoshii Toronaga. Before Mariko became John's main interpreter, Father Martin was translating, though John was skeptical about what the Portuguese priest was really telling his Japanese captors. Father Martin is fair in his translations, but is still ultimately loyal to Portugal.

Moeka Hoshi

Usami Fuji

Image via FX

One of Shōgun's most tragic characters is easily Usami Fuji, played by On the Street star Moeka Hoshi.

Usami Fuji's world collapsed around her when her husband spoke out of turn after Lord Ishido Kuzanari insulted Lord Yoshii Toronaga. The punishment for such a crime is not only death, but also the end of that person's family line. Thus, Usami's husband and her newborn child are executed. She is later assigned to John Blackthorne as his personal servant and consort.

Shinnosuke Abe

Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro)

Image via FX

Mariko's problematic husband is played by Shinnosuke Abe, the star of 13 Assassins.

Toda Hirokatsu holds a deep level of respect and reverence for his role as a samurai, so much to the point where he neglects and even abuses his own family. He repeatedly scolds and ridicules Mariko, viewing her more as a servant than a significant other. This quickly puts him at odds with John Blackthorne, who has grown more than a little attached to Mariko.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Hulu