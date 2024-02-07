The Big Picture Shōgun is mostly good but should have been great, with Hiroyuki Sanada providing a standout performance as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

Shōgun's main protagonist, played by Cosmo Jarvis, is the least interesting character and risks throwing the show out of balance.

Sanada and Anna Sawai hold Shōgun together, with Sanada delivering a spectacular performance that captivates the viewer.

There is a moment in Shōgun, the upcoming ten-episode FX limited series (and the second show to adapt James Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name), where a line crystallizes so much of the push and pull of the unfolding narrative. Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by the always great Hiroyuki Sanada, proclaims he “can’t be bothered with this nonsense” following a moment of particular frustration as he faces down immense stakes that could upend the world of 1600s Japan. It is a line that cuts through said nonsense while also drawing attention to how, even in this vast tapestry of a story, there is much that is tiresome to wade through. While Shōgun is never boring, it is often a little basic.

None of this is the fault of Sanada, who has been stellar in everything from John Wick 4 to Mortal Kombat without typically being a true lead. Indeed, much of the draw of Shōgun is about getting to see him really sink his teeth into a narrative that is built around his character. Regrettably, the longer that you get to experience what Shōgun has to offer, the less it feels like this is truly Sanada's show to lead. He is certainly an integral part, but his brilliance is frequently filtered through another character who emerges as the main protagonist despite being a pawn in the broader game being played. While this has its purpose and can’t detract from how spectacular Sanada is in every scene he gets, it does make a show that should have been great into one that is mostly good based on the eight episodes made available for review.

What Is 'Shōgun' About?

At the center of Shōgun's story is the arrival of a ship that will change the dynamics of power in Japan forever, piloted by an English man by the name of John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis). Although he is soon captured and imprisoned, he will become valuable to a potential impending civil war. Toranaga, facing a potential death sentence from the corrupt and power-hungry Council of Regents, will eventually cross paths with Blackthorne. He’ll discover that this generally bumbling sailor, whom they begin calling "the barbarian," may help him wield the slippery forces of fate to his advantage. Also by his side is the talented translator Toda Mariko, played by Anna Sawai of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Pachinko, who carries a troubled past of her own. As the trio find themselves aligned against common enemies, including Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants, they’ll grow closer just as the world as they know it threatens to get torn apart.

It is an intriguing premise that is bolstered by a consistently thoughtful approach from creators Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, one that devotes time to a whole host of supporting characters — each of whom has their own shifting motivations. However, much like the recurring earthquakes that can decimate the land and those navigating it with little warning, the main thrust of the narrative can find itself on shaky ground. Blackthorne, from the moment we meet him, is a brash fellow who seems out of his depth as he tries to get his bearings in this new world. The series never falls into solely being about viewing the details of historic Japan from an outside perspective, instead often using him as a punchline, but he remains the least interesting character by a large stretch. While this framing is carried over from the source material, one can still grow as tired as Toranaga with Blackthorne’s shenanigans. When the former fades into the background of the story, including for almost all of one entire weaker episode midway through, Shōgun risks falling out of balance entirely. A central romantic love triangle especially falls flat before being pushed aside as the story smartly shifts in a new direction that introduces a new, largely unseen player who may upend everything once more. Still, there are many instances where it feels like Shōgun is losing a handle on its own story.

What keeps the FX series from going fully over the edge is Sanada's presence and the overall presentation that, save for some spotty visual effects shots out on the sea, brings us into every rich detail. From the costumes to the sets, Shōgun is a series that thrives in the scenes we get to inhabit alongside the more interesting characters. It ensures that the various maneuvers, which intertwine the personal with the historical, are all grounded in a world that feels alive. There is a decent amount of action and violence, though that is not the story's focus by any means. Instead, it is about the way all the characters are navigating the violent forces of fate that will cast them aside without a moment's notice. A simple translation scene can be riveting, with a sentence slightly altered or softened based on the person orchestrating a conversation between two other individuals. Just as there is beauty that can be captured in the landscapes and settings, there is also the stark bloody reality that all of these characters may be destroyed in the coming conflict.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai Command 'Shōgun'

Close

Although Jarvis feels out of his depth in bringing nuance to the show, often playing his scenes rather broadly, it is Sanada and Sawai who prove to be more than up to the task. One only wishes Shōgun was solely built around them. While the series is building up to an immense confrontation that threatens to subsume all the characters in its bloody wake, the grounding presence of Sanada and Sawai is what holds Shōgun together. Even when some moments can cheapen the experience, like an obvious fake-out demise that takes away from what could have been a haunting sacrifice, these two are each outstanding when at the story’s center.

In particular, Sanada brings a balance between thoughtful leader and troubled father who is uncertain about the best path forward. Without tipping off what happens, one moment where we come in close to observe the pain in his character’s eyes, which hardens into his best attempt at cold and unyielding determination, is quietly shattering. When Sanada wields Shōgun in his hands, you don’t dare look away for a second. Beyond all the spectacle and the impending battle to come, he remains as spectacular as ever, cutting through any residual nonsense in the show to find its more resonant core.

Shōgun premieres February 27 on FX and Hulu in the U.S.

