Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Shogun Episode 9.

After more than half a season, it seems that Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) finally got her wish in Shōgun. In this week's episode, "Crimson Sky," a party of Lord Yoshii Toranaga's (Hiroyuki Sanada) allies arrives at Osaka Castle a few days ahead of him, as part of the complete surrender of his forces. The group is led by Lady Mariko, but things take a turn for the worse when, at night, a group of highly skilled assassins invades the castle after her, the shinobi. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's because they are widely known by another name in the West: ninjas. And, once again, Shōgun does a great job of representing something so typical from that era in Japanese history.

The Shinobi Attack Lady Mariko at Osaka Castle

Throughout all of Shōgun's single season, Lady Mariko lived in regret. Not because of something she had done, but because of the way her family was treated — in the past, her father, Lord Akechi Jinsai (Yutaka Takeuchi), assassinated Lord Kuroda Nobuhisa (Eijiro Ozaki), the violent and authoritarian leader who ruled Japan before the Taikō Nakamura Hidetoshi (Yukijirô Hotaru). In protest against her family being labeled traitors for ridding the realm of a dangerous leader, Mariko wanted to commit seppuku, but was constantly denied by her husband, Toda "Buntaro" Hirokatsu (Shinosuke Abe). In "Crimson Sky," however, she gets to meet her end in a way that fulfills her wish for justice and helps Lord Toranaga.

Lady Mariko spends the whole episode being kept against her will at Osaka Castle by the enemies of Lord Toranaga, Lord Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira) and Lady Ochiba no Kata (Fumi Nikaido). In protest, she faces Ishido's guards while attempting to leave Osaka and, after she fails, promises to commit seppuku by sundown that same day. The seppuku ceremony is all set, and John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is in place to be her second, when Ishido interrupts it. He claims he never kept anyone hostage in his castle and hands Mariko the permit she required to leave. This leads all the other lords and ladies who were being kept in Osaka to ask for permits to leave, too, and Ishido begrudgingly concedes. Earlier that same day, however, he approached Lord Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), who acts as a double agent inside Toranaga's forces, with a mission.

That night, as the hostages celebrate their liberation, Yabushige kills one of the samurai patrolling the castle, and a band of shinobi infiltrates it. They go straight to Lady Mariko's room, but she and Blackthorne manage to hold them back. The shinobi stealthily kill everyone in their way, and continue after Mariko and Toranaga's allies until they are all trapped inside a chamber with a heavy door. Unable to get through, the shinobi decide to blow up the door, and Lady Mariko dies holding it as it explodes. While it isn't explicitly stated, the shinobi infiltrated Osaka Castle are seemingly hired either by Yabushige, or Ishido. Lady Mariko's challenge of Ishido's authority inside his own castle couldn't be tolerated, despite Ishido publicly claiming he wasn't holding anyone hostage.

'Shōgun’s Portrayal of the Shinobi Is Brief, but Historically Accurate

So far, Shōgun has used many traditions typical of the Sengoku and Edo periods of Japanese history, and has been doing a great job in adapting them to the context of the series — although some artistic liberties usually have to be taken sometimes. From seppuku to the tea ceremony, traditions have been adapted as faithfully as it's possible for a television series, and the shinobi are a new aspect of Japanese history that makes its way into the story. There is a lot about the shinobi that may be tricky to grasp because of how they have been depicted in pop culture, so it's important to separate fact from fiction when talking about them.

"Ninja" is actually the Chinese word for what the Japanese call "shinobi-no-mono" ("the one who hides") — shinobi for short. They were mercenaries who could be hired for purposes of espionage, including obtaining information on enemies and, of course, assassinations. Their purpose on the field was to be secretive and not be noticed at all, so their depiction in pop culture as warriors who would dress in black, be stealthy, and also engage in close combat is not entirely accurate. In Shōgun, for example, the shinobi are dressed in grey, as the color blends with the castle walls both indoors and outdoors — apart from grey, they would also often wear navy blue. This special clothing was something worn mostly at night ("in-nin"), too, when most of their operations took place to take advantage of more relaxed security. The shinobi also acted during the day ("yo-nin"), but would dress casually, usually as servants or regular citizens, so as not to attract any unwanted attention.

The idea of the shinobi engaging in combat is also something that was built in recent decades. If a shinobi engages in fighting, it means they have been found, and this betrays their whole purpose as stealthy mercenaries. If a situation couldn't be dealt with in a few strikes, they would likely leave rather than risk being identified. Also, the idea of the shinobi as being shuriken-throwing warriors and weapons specialists is another exaggeration — the shuriken were mostly used as a distraction, as were the kunai (small blades usually attached to chains or strings). Instead, their weapon of choice had to be as ordinary as possible, something anyone would carry, like a wakizashi, a smaller sword. Most shinobi began as either samurai or peasants who were trained in tasks most warriors deemed dishonorable, so handling common weapons was simply easier.

Shōgun takes place at the end of the Sengoku Period in Japanese history, with Toranaga's rise as shōgun marking the beginning of the Edo Period. The shinobi first became active at the end of the 14th century, and the height of their service came around the same time as the series takes place, with Japan immersed in what felt like never-ending fighting between warlords. Instead of bloodshed, the shinobi preferred either being really precise and striking quickly at their target, or committing arson, setting whole castles on fire, which was a rather common occurrence at that time. As Japan settled into the Edo Period, however, their role was close to peacekeeping, being hired as covert informants and to spy on enemies rather than spill blood.

The Shinobi May Play an Important Role in the Coming Battle Between Toranaga and Ishido

In Episode 7, "A Stick of Time," Lord Toranaga is betrayed by his brother, Lord Saeki Nobutatsu (Eita Okuno) and is forced to surrender to Lord Ishido. Knowing his allies and the might at his disposal, Toranaga played a game of deception that made everyone, including his closeset allies, like Toda Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka), think he was defeated for good. Instead, it now appears he sought an opening that would justify an open attack on Ishido, and the death of Lady Mariko allows him this, while granting her wish of joining her family.

Most characters in Shōgun have real-life historical counterparts, just like many events were inspired by historical ones. The series finale is likely to bring the long-awaited showdown between Toranaga and Ishido, which, in real life, happened at the Battle of Sekigahara, resulting in Tokugawa Ieyasu rising to the role of shōgun. This battle was triggered by the death of one of Tokugawa's supporters, Hosokawa Gracia, who is the counterpart to Lady Mariko, so events in the series are so far very faithful to how things actually went down. It's said that one of the leverages Tokugawa had against his enemies at Sekigahara was the help of a group of shinobi, and that one of the best warriors in his army was none other than Hattori Hanzō, who trained as both a samurai and a shinobi. So we might not have seen the last of the shinobi in Shōgun.

