The Big Picture FX's upcoming series Shōgun is a massive and ambitious endeavor with meticulous production design and set pieces.

The core themes of Shōgun are agency, control over the path of one's fate and the coming together of characters from different backgrounds.

Shōgun is one of the few American TV shows depicting ancient Japan on a massive scale, bound to make an impact and potentially resurface during awards season.

As the upcoming FX epic series Shōgun nears its premiere, FX decided to unveil a sneak peek into the show’s production in order to confirm what we already suspected: The series is a massive and ambitious endeavor that is every bit as meticulous as it looks. Aside from showing new footage, the five-minute clip also features interviews from the production team and cast, which includes Anna Sawai (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) an Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4).

On the sneak peek, Sawai herself breaks down the story of Shōgun and calls the series “groundbreaking.” The show centers around an English pilot who arrives in Japan immediately after the death of Japan ruler Taiko Nakamura, in the 16th century. He deals with political turmoil and the clash of cultures as he tries to find his place within Japanese society. That’s how he meets Mariko (Sawai), the Catholic translator who is assigned to accompany him after his arrival.

The trailer had already revealed that Shōgun was going to be an ambitious undertaking, but the sneak peek underscores this by showing its massive set pieces and stunning production design. Should the series live up to the expectations it’s building, we could be looking at one of 2024’s must-watch titles that is bound to resurface during the awards season.

'Shogun' Showrunners Reveal Core Themes of The Series

Shōgun showrunner Justin Marks (Top Gun: Maverick) reveals that the series’ core themes are “agency and control over the path of one’s fate.” Additionally, series co-creator and writer Rachel Kondo teased that the series is filled with “visceral experiences” as characters from different backgrounds, culture, gender and ethnicity come together to find a common ground. Regardless of how the series is received, it will already go down in history as one of the few American TV shows that depicted ancient Japan on a massive scale and with an ambitious storytelling purpose.

The limited series is based on a best-selling novel of the same name by author James Clavell. The cast also features Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok), Hiroto Kanai (Tuna Girl), Takehiro Hira (Gran Turismo), Moeka Hoshi (Dependence), Tokuma Nishioka (Ultraman Mebius), Shinnosuke Abe (13 Assassins), Yuki Kura (A Girl on the Shore), Fumi Nikaido (Why Don’t You Play in Hell?) and Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders).

FX premieres Season 1 of Shōgun on February 27. You’ll also be able to stream the series on Hulu.

You can watch the sneak peek below: