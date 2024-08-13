The Big Picture Shōgun exceeded all expectations, making it a watercooler series that led to fervent discussion and awards buzz, ultimately scoring 25 Emmy nominations.

Takehiro Hira's journey to Shōgun led him across continents, highlighting his talent and dedication to his craft, resulting in an unexpected Emmy nod.

Hira's portrayal of Ishido showcases complex layers of ambition and respect, challenging traditional notions of heroes and villains in feudal Japan.

When FX's Shōgun first premiered, it was billed as the network's most ambitious series yet, with an undeniably stacked cast and a powerhouse production team made up of both American and Japanese talent. Given that the show marked the first on-screen adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel since the 1980 miniseries, expectations were certainly high — but the finished product from co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks exceeded every possible one of them. Thanks to performances by screen legends like Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano, as well as up-and-coming talent like Anna Sawai, Shōgun not only became a better adaptation than its predecessor but a major watercooler series, leading to fervent discussion, analysis, and even hilarious memes from both critics and audiences alike.

It's no wonder, then, that the show has since gone on to earn some major awards buzz in the lead-up to this year's Emmys, scoring a record-breaking total of 25 nominations, the most out of any qualifying series in 2024. In addition to receiving nominations for directing and writing, Sanada, Asano, and Sawai were all nominated in various acting categories, as was Takehiro Hira, who nabbed a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role as the imposing bushō Ishido Kazunari, ruler of Osaka Castle and main political rival of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada). It's only the latest in the series' overall recognition from various awards bodies — Shōgun was also awarded in several categories at this year's Television Critics Association Awards, and the odds are there will be many more honors in the show's future.

In the wake of the 2024 Emmy nominations, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Hira, who was already hard at work filming the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the actor behind Lord Ishido reflects on his journey to Shōgun, which of the show's characters he has more in common with, what it was like working with both Sanada and Sawai, his reaction to his Emmy nomination, and more.

COLLIDER: I would love to hear about your journey to Shōgun. How did you hear about the role, and what was the audition process like?

TAKEHIRO HIRA: If I go back even before Shōgun, I moved to Hawaii about four years ago. The reason why is that I started booking international jobs, so we moved, but then COVID happened, so everything was shut down for about a year. Then I heard about this project called Shōgun. I knew about the show from the ‘80s. It was going to be with FX, so I had to get it. [Laughs] This is the reason I came to the U.S. So I auditioned from Hawaii the first time, and then I did two or three callbacks after that. I got a few notes here and there, but I wasn't sure if I was doing it right, but I did the best I could. I was in Rome shooting another show when I got the offer. So, I was ecstatic. I was very happy.

Now you're shooting another show [Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2]. You just stay busy.

HIRA: I've been very lucky. I've been really, really fortunate.

Takehiro Hira Shares More in Common With a Different 'Shōgun' Character

Image via FX

Was there anything about Ishido as a character that you were able to connect with on any level — ambition, or what motivates him — to play him, or do you not necessarily need that kind of connection?

HIRA: I'm pretty much the opposite of him. Ishido was someone who was born at the bottom of the social ladder in the feudal society of Japan in the 1600s. You have to be born into the building class in order to become a politician or to be powerful, but Ishido was a son of peasants, and he really broke through lots of barriers and made himself a successful politician. In developing characters, actors always look for something similar to the character, to points that I can relate to. But Ishido was, in terms of upbringing, really opposite of who I was. I was born into an actor's family and I only started acting when I was 27. I did a lot of other things along the way. In a way, I was [closer to] Toranaga’s upbringing. [Laughs] But because of that, I could imagine how hard it would be for someone on the opposite end of the spectrum to make it to where he is, so I developed my character based on that.

The show is set in feudal Japan, and the production really prided itself on authenticity and an accurate depiction. The actors, yourself included, were wearing authentic clothing and had to adopt the mannerisms of the era. Was there anything that was more difficult to incorporate into your performance, whether it was costumes or having to adjust your body language and your movement?

HIRA: I've done a lot of samurai films back in Japan, so I was comfortable doing the moves based on stuff like that. But I was always conscious about Shōgun being a non-English show, a foreign language show. I was really worried about what we do being conveyed to the Western audience. Most of my scenes took place in a ceremonial hall where we just sat, and that's it; we can't move much. [Laughs] Less is more in that case, in situations like that. So, all I could do is throw looks here, there, there. That's all I could do. I was always asking myself, “Am I doing enough, or am I doing too little?” But at the end of the day, you had to trust yourself and be true to your feelings.

Sometimes you can say that it's a bit like stylized acting, like in a samurai period drama. I've done so many that sometimes when you read a script, I kind of know how to play [it] right away because I've done many scenes like this. But when I did it actually on the day, the director stopped me, and he said, “Oh, that's too theatrical.” And I was like, “Oh, yes. I never thought about that.” I just did it by default. It's just your go-to acting style as a samurai. It really was a learning experience for me because I immediately went to that choice, but looking at certain things from a Western point of view, maybe it was too theatrical, it was too big.

Whether it's the Council of Regents or later in the season, with Mariko [Anna Sawai], you got to do a lot of those ensemble scenes with the rest of the cast. What did you find rewarding about those big scenes, where everyone's in a room together?

HIRA: Sometimes I did, as Ishido, try to project the big image of a powerful lord who rules Osaka. But what he's really feeling is so small. Mariko comes into the ceremonial hall and she's so determined, and she's so focused, and is speaking so boldly against me, and I'm taken aback. I want to project a powerful image, but at the same time, I don't want to be ashamed in front of this audience. So it was really a contrast. I wanted to impress Ochiba [Fumi Nikaidô], who was sitting next to me, as well. I got to play both sides — the big politician and the small, afraid person inside — so that was fun for me.

Takehiro Hira Reflects on Working With Anna Sawai and Hiroyuki Sanada

Close

You've had very different onscreen relationships with Anna Sawai, between Shōgun and Monarch. What has it been like to portray these very different dynamics alongside her?

HIRA: Monarch started, like, a week after Shōgun in Vancouver. [Laughs] So, it was really interesting. Anna and I developed a trust as actors; we could move from this to that. We just did it on the day, we just pulled it. [Laughs] Now we are doing Season 2, and we are more confident with each other as actors. It's a great relationship with her. She's great.

You're also facing off with Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun, since Ishido and Toranaga are always at odds. Like you said, they come from very different circumstances, and they've also found themselves in competing positions of power. Is there anything that stands out from the first scene you filmed with him, and what kind of tone did that set for the rest of production?

HIRA: I knew from the beginning that we don't have many scenes together — the first scene in Episode 1, and then at the end. He did tell me that on set, actually. We have to have that head-on collision in Episode 10. It was a political collision, arguments, but it becomes more personal as the story evolves, a bit like a personal grudge. That’s the initial ignition point, from Episode 1. He was my hero from childhood, so it was really incredible to be able to work with him. As an actor who made it to Hollywood from Japan, I'm just following in his footsteps. It was great for me to be working with him. It took him, like, 30 years to make it as a Japanese actor coming to Hollywood, and produce this and be the leader on the show. He’s an incredible role model for me.

Do you remember him being on set for any of your scenes, even though you weren't filming anything together?

HIRA: He was pretty much on set every day, every scene, and sometimes he would relay messages and take notes from the directors to me. I was like, “Please don't do this. I'm not gonna be able to act.” [Laughs] One time we were shooting a night scene, and I was on a horse, and I was just looking out at Toranga’s ships, and Hiroyuki was doing the AD’s job relaying the notes from the director. He was incredible. He would fix the backgrounds, kimonos, hair — incredible.

Ishido is positioned as an antagonist, but we see he admired the Taikō, he has respect for Ochiba and clearly sees her as somebody worthy of being an ally. In his mind, is he seeking the good of the realm, even if his way may not be the best way, or do you think it’s part of a selfish ambition?

HIRA: I don’t think Ishido thinks of himself as a villain. Like I said, he had this really humble upbringing, and so did the Taikō, so he has tremendous respect for the Taikō and he's trying to follow in his footsteps. Also, he’s trying to be truthful to the Taikō's dying will, which is to rule Japan with the five regents until the son, the heir, becomes an adult. That's his mission, but Toranaga is in the way, he’s destroying this harmony, and Ishido can't stand that. So, from Ishido’s perspective, Toranaga is the villain.

Takehiro Hira Reveals His Reaction to His Emmy Nomination

Image via FX

I'd be remiss if I didn't wrap up by congratulating you on your Emmy nomination. Where were you when you found out you'd been nominated?

HIRA: I was in Japan shooting another film back in May, and I had a little party with Moeka [Hoshi], who plays Usami Fuji. I was saying that all these young guys are gonna get a nomination, and there were people predicting their nominations, too. I never thought that I would get nominated. When I heard the news, my immediate reaction — to my wife, I was at home... there's a Japanese expression called “Tana bota,” which means "rice cake falling from the shelf," which means that you didn't do shit, but you get such a big reward for doing nothing, and that's what I said to my wife. [Laughs] I was like, “This is such a tana bota.” It felt incredible, but I was like, “Really?” I couldn't believe it.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

