Inspired by 17th-century Japanese history, Shōgun follows English navigator John Blackthorne, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, and Lady Toda Mariko as they prepare for civil war.

The series prioritizes Japanese perspectives over the novel's well-intentioned but Eurocentric viewpoint.

Published in 1975, James Clavell’s Shōgun is a tome caught in-between admiration and antiquity. Set in 17th-century Japan as the nation teeters on the brink of civil war, the novel's popularity with American audiences — selling copies well into the double-digit millions — led to an equally popular and award-winning 1980 miniseries headlined by Richard Chamberlain and the phenomenal Toshiro Mifune. The problems enter simultaneously with Shōgun's acclaim: a book penned by an Australian-English writer centering Japanese history through the eyes of a white man. FX's new ten-episode adaptation from co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks (with Marks serving as showrunner) intends to tackle the ambitious saga through a more inclusive lens while staying true to the story's main beats.

What Is ‘Shōgun’ About?

Adapting Shōgun in any capacity is an intimidating task. The sprawling story covers over one thousand pages. Within those pages, civil war brews, political division rages, social norms clash, and doomed romance blossoms, all while opposing religious groups sow cultural-economic instability for their own colonialist ends. James Clavell was inspired by events in Japanese history, particularly the Sengoku period, a timeframe marked by intense internal strife as feudal lords and their forces fought for control over Japan. Clavell was especially intrigued by William Adams, a ship navigator who was the first Englishman to visit Japan, a trusted ally to the shōgun, Tokugawa Ieyasu, and a loyal samurai.

Clavell's fictional replication is John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), a navigator who crashes on Japan's shores after a violent storm at sea. Blackthorne's uncertain fate entwines with that of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a shrewd daimyō mired in a succession crisis and preparing to battle his rival. Anna Sawai completes the main character trio as Lady Toda Mariko, a samurai whose Catholic faith and traitorous family call her loyalty to Toranaga into question. The three’s journey spans hundreds of miles, multiple assassination attempts, endless hours of political machinations, and concludes at the brutal real-life Battle of Sekigahara. Ultimately, their fates come down to karma: what goes around, comes around.

Condensing a story as vast as Shōgun into a ten-episode miniseries demands sacrifice. Certain plot points must be trimmed. Going off the book, it's likely that the series will cut corners through traditional means: combining key scenes and locations, eliminating ancillary characters, and presenting James Clavell's detailed research through set and costume design (instead of Mariko explaining how everything works to Blackthorne). Until Shōgun finishes, we won't know if Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks deviated from larger plot beats. With the book and the series' promotional material as our guideposts, though, we can make informed guesses.

What Happens in the ‘Shōgun’ Book?

The Shōgun novel opens in 1600. Japan's Taiko leader has passed, leaving the country's leadership in turmoil. The Taiko's son is too young to rule, so five handpicked daimyōs make up a Council of Regents in his stead. As expected, problems arise when each daimyō desires something different, with many prioritizing a personal power grab over what's best for Japan. Sensing another conflict capable of tearing his country's soul apart, Lord Yoshii Toranaga begins quietly consolidating his power. Stuck under the thumb of others, readers eventually learn the extent of Toranaga's cunning and why such measures are required for his survival. Think Game of Thrones or House of Cards, where every word carries the weight of life or death. James Clavell based Toranaga on Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shōgun of the Tokugawa dynasty. Although the shōgun served the Emperor, they were Japan's feudal military leaders and effectively its true rulers.

A terrible ocean storm tosses an unwitting John Blackthorne into this crescendoing social storm. He wakes to find himself a prisoner in a land that, from his European colonialist viewpoint, is foreign and frightening. For the Japanese citizens, this stranger is disrespectful of their customs, foul-smelling (he refuses to bathe), and possibly an invader with lethal intent. Almost every player on the chess board wants to use Blackthorne as a pawn or eliminate him. Portugal, for instance, seeks to monopolize Japan's trade industry. The Jesuit Order of the Catholic Church holds considerable influence, while Japanese Christians who adopted the faith clash with those who haven't. Blackthorne, a mercenary, set sail from Holland to turn both the religious and the trade tides in favor of the Protestants.

Following Blackthorne's failed escape attempts, Lord Toranaga manipulates events to bring Blackthorne to him. The interloper might be just the political advantage Toranaga needs in his increasingly dangerous fight against Lord Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira), another member of the Council of Regents. Toranaga protects Blackthorne from Ishido as well as an assassination attempt ordered by Jesuit priest Father Martin Alvito (Tommy Bastow).

What Are the ‘Shōgun’ Characters Like?

Shōgun's key themes include loyalty, honor, and interpersonal harmony. The closer Blackthorne grows to Toranaga, the more he respects his unlikely ally and the Japanese culture. He becomes contrite, losing his automatic racism and manufactured sense of white superiority. Every character, aside from the power-chasing villains, agrees that what matters most is human life and human dignity. After saving Toranaga's life, the daimyō grants Blackthorne the title of hatamoto, a deeply trusted samurai, advisor, and retainer. Toranaga then charges Blackthorne with procuring a Portuguese warship capable of inflicting heavy damage against Toranaga's forces — and vice versa, in Toranaga's hands. This brings Blackthorne into unwilling conflict with Vasco Rodrigues (Néstor Carbonell), a fellow navigator whom he considers a friend (even if things started rocky, what with Rodrigues trying to kill Blackthorne and all).

Blackthorne also falls in love with Lady Mariko, Toranaga's translator, woman samurai, and a devoted Catholic. Mariko is enigmatic and reserved, keeping her dignity close and her family's shameful secrets closer. Her father assassinated a high-ranking daimyō, leading to the execution of her entire family. Mariko's life was spared, but her punishment came in the form of marrying samurai Toda Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), who abuses her. Mariko resists him at every opportunity, her spine one that never bends. Her decision to have an affair with Blackthorne goes against her beliefs, but their genuinely tender affection becomes an act of resistance. Clavell based Mariko on Hosokawa Gracia, a practicing Catholic and the last surviving member of her family.

Everything reaches its crescendo when Ishido turns the Council of Regents' families into hostages. The move is designed to ensnare Toranaga to his death; the ever-fearless Mariko tries to rescue him. All the chips fall during the Battle of Sekigahara, which Clevall briefly mentions during the book's epilogue. It's hard to imagine Shōgun the series passing up the chance to depict a final epic encounter.

‘ShōGun’s Point of View Needs Updating

Any modern interpretation of Shōgun faces the hurdle of the book's outsider, Eurocentric perspective. Although James Clavell seemed to respect Japan, dedicating hundreds of detailed pages to the culture and casting the characters as heroes compared to the depraved English (while still acknowledging how awful all feudal systems are), he was a white man exoticizing Japanese culture. Likewise, he told Japanese history through the eyes of a fictional Englishman. This holds true for the 1980 miniseries, with Toshiro Mifune going underutilized despite the series' breathtaking production value and the cast's committed performances. Removing this perspective by decentralizing Blackthorne is a necessary correction, especially since Toranaga and Mariko are more engrossing to begin with. They deserve to carry the narrative without playing second fiddle.

John Landgraf, the CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, told Deadline in 2018: "I think there is an exciting opportunity to tell the collision of two cultures from both perspectives in a way that wasn’t done before. [...This version] is told from multiple points of view, not just the singular Western white male point of view, it’s told through many Japanese points of view, and there is a lot of fun and fascinating work going on to try to balance the story out and tell it from both points of view.”

If FX’s promises hold, that means Toranaga and Mariko will be at least equal leads to Blackthorne, and at best, Shōgun's true protagonists. The trailers position Toranaga front-and-center and indicate a more active Mariko. As for Blackthorne, according to showrunner Justin Marks: "This character who sits in episode one to exert his agency over this culture that he doesn't belong to, that kind of figure, the spiritual journey he goes on towards letting go is I think something that audiences will not expect. [...These rogueish characters] just have to be humbled and brought to their knees and then build themselves back up again, but build themselves in a different image. This image of spiritually letting go of their colonialist mindset."

In FX's "The Making of Shōgun: First Look" video, modern legend Hiroyuki Sanada credits the series with "take[ing]' a very important step forward." In another promotional video, "The Making of Shōgun – Chapter One: Honoring Authenticity," the series' technical supervisor Toru Harada said, "I don't think there has ever been such a full-scale production of a Japanese historical drama in a country other than Japan." It's not just fitting for Japan to reclaim an appropriative story this famous. This is the only way Shōgun should be told.

Shōgun premieres February 27 on FX and Hulu in the U.S.

