When Shōgun first premiered to rave reviews in February 2024, it was clear that the epic drama was a must-see series. But its place in television history has been cemented by its dominance in the awards arena. Last year, the series nabbed a stunning 25 Emmy nominations, with five wins (including for Best Drama Series), and this week, it swept at the Golden Globes too. With wins in the Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor categories, it seems that Shōgun has become a justifiable critical darling (and will likely continue its reign at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 12). Now that it has so many awards under its belt, this is the perfect time to watch Shōgun if you haven't already.

'Shōgun' Is a Visually Stunning Masterpiece

From the majestic setting of feudal Japan and some pretty thrilling battle scenes to the intricate storytelling and incredible performances, Shōgun is a sweeping epic that captivates throughout all 10 episodes of its first season. The series follows three characters whose lives intersect in the backdrop of 1600s Japan. Pilot Inspector John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) is a British sailor who becomes a captive of Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) after he is shipwrecked on Japanese shores, and must quickly endear himself to more powerful men in an environment that is culturally foreign to him (and in which he doesn't speak the language).

Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) has learned some English and serves as Blackthorne's translator. Their blossoming relationship provides one of the best will-they-won't-they romances in recent television history, but their potential love story also plays out in a brutal and dangerous setting. Meanwhile, Lord Toranaga is an influential leader who struggles to retain control of his people; he is constantly faced with ruthless enemies who try to cut him down at every turn. Even his right-hand men, like Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), are scheming (and often brutal) figures. Toranaga is frequently unsure of whom to trust, but he remains a steadfast and cunning ruler.

Toranaga's fight for dominance unfolds throughout the season, but there's so much more to Shōgun than just the Machiavellian plots and political takeovers. The awe-inspiring (and Emmy-winning) cinematography, visual effects, and haunting score all serve to bring the feudal setting to life. There are action-packed fight sequences (the combat choreography is especially impressive), but the series rises above traditional television dramas because of its moving storytelling. It is easy to feel invested in the lives of these characters, who are trying to survive extremely high-stakes situations, and the careful attention to historical detail also helps the series feel authentic.

The World of 'Shōgun' Comes Alive Due To Its Incredible Cast