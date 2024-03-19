Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Shōgun.

The Big Picture Yabushige's unpredictability makes him a powerful wildcard in Shōgun's political landscape.

Yabushige's self-serving loyalty and ambition set him apart from other feudal lords.

Yabushige's strained relationship with Toranaga adds depth and tension to the plot and ultimately contributes to making him Shōgun's most intriguing character.

The tightly wound tensions and cunning political machinations of FX’s Shōgun have culminated in an explosive outburst that will irreversibly change the landscape of feudal Japan. Episode 4 of the expansive drama puts the conflicting political powers on the precipice of an all-out war, no longer sheltered behind the rules and regulations of their formal court. However, as Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Lord Ishido (Takehiro Ishida) bolster their troops and rally their allies, there’s one player on the field who continues to be a powerful wild card.

Capable of swaying the direction of the conflict by simply choosing which side to align himself with, Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano), though publicly sworn to Lord Toranaga, continues to exhibit mercurial loyalty that makes him a valuable friend, and a fearsome adversary. Backed by a powerful army recently armed with cannons from an English ship, Yabushige's large military might is only matched by his immense unpredictability. Though less masterful than other lords in the realms of tact and guile, Yabushige is nonetheless a capable samurai whose combination of ambition and ferocity makes him one of the most dynamic characters in the series.

Shogun (2024) 7 10 When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers secrets that could tip the scales of power and devastate his enemies. Release Date 2024-02-00 Cast Anna Sawai , Hiroyuki Sanada Tadanobu Asano , Yûki Kedôin Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Yabushige Is Powerful, Ambitious, and Unpredictable on 'Shōgun'

Kashigi Yabushige is the ambitious and scheming Lord of Izu, a fief under the jurisdiction of Lord Toranaga. However, despite this pledge to his regent lord, Yabushige's ultimate goals and loyalties are self-serving for himself, rather than to Toranaga. Yabushige is renowned as a fearsome and ruthless warrior, displaying an unimpeachable ability to survive even the most harrowing situations. Unlike other feudal lords, Yabushige is noticeably rougher around the edges, having developed a fearmongering reputation among the people under his rule. Yabushige also demonstrates a macabre interest in the concepts of death and pain, displaying an obsession with listening to the sounds of dying people in order to gleam some form of insight into their passing.

Themes of loyalty and duty are the foundation of Shōgun, as nearly every major character in the series must contend with their responsibilities, navigating what they must do, regardless of how much it conflicts with what they want to do. While characters like Toda Mariko (Anna Sawaii) and John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) are exceptional illustrations of conflicting ideals manifesting in reality, they are not the only people who must contend between their desires and their duty. However, while other characters are poised to ultimately choose the honorable path, Yabushige is an exception that makes the series far more intriguing. The consistent through line of Yabushige's decision-making hasn't been honor or duty, but instead is grounded in self-preservation and ambition. For Yabushige, the most important factor in who he allies with is the likelihood of his survival and the expansion of his fiefdom.

Yabushige's Unclear Loyalties Make Him 'Shōgun's Most Exciting Character

Close

The first few episodes of Shōgun established the factions and allies of each competing feudal lord. However, while even the foreign barbarian John Blackthorne finds himself loyally committed to Toranaga, Yabushige's fluctuating loyalties continue to make him a thorn in anyone's side — it just depends on who is the one being pricked. When first introduced, Yabushige is publicly sworn to serving Toranaga, but has illicitly been scheming with Ishido behind his lord's back. However, Toranaga was not naive and had his suspicions about Yabushige, which he used to his advantage. Rather than execute Yabushige for his treason, Toranaga gives him another opportunity to fulfill his duty; an opportunity Yabushige couldn't pass up. Because the other characters' allegiances are more concrete than his, Yabushige is the only character through which the audience can see multiple perspectives, making his storyline one of the most unpredictable and tense in the series.

Yabushige's combination of bold and conflicting personality traits is expertly portrayed by Asano, who is able to make even the most disloyal lord endearing at some moments. Even with his constant scheming, Yabushige is a feared and respected leader for a reason. He has enough charisma to concretely rule his fiefdom and remain an appealing ally to Ishido and Toranaga alike. The brashness of Yabushige's self-serving personality is perfectly illustrated in episode 4, when he literally negotiates with Jozen, a vassal of Lord Ishido, in front of each of their military forces. Out in broad daylight, Yabushige is willing to share plans and details with his "enemy" in order to save himself. The multiple layers of Yabushige's character are able to shine as he has one of the most diverse set of interactions among all characters in the series. He converses with regent lords like Toranaga and Ishido, leads a village with his nephew and Toranaga's son, and even develops a begrudging respect for John Blackthorne. But with the root of his motivations firmly entrenched in self-preservation, what Yabushige does in these interactions is a complete mystery up to their very last moments.

Yabushige Has a Strained Relationship With Toranaga on 'Shōgun'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Far less likable than Toranaga’s loyal allies, but more interesting than the antagonists that don’t receive as much screen time, Yabushige is reminiscent of characters like Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) from Game of Thrones. Yabushige asserts himself as a character that audiences must keep a close eye on, as his actions and allegiances are evidently going to turn the tide — though it’s unclear whether it will be beneficial or destructive. The mystery and the ever-present tension surrounding his character add so much depth to every scene he's in. Any scene with Yabushige is overcast with the possibility of betrayal on either side, which keeps viewers on edge with tense anticipation. Even though all the other characters in the series are scheming and planning their own clandestine actions, the boldness and unpredictability of Yabushige's final goals make him unique.

Understandably, both Toranaga and Ishido have vocalized their mistrust of Yabushige, but even those suspicions can't override his importance. However, Yabushige's fluctuating loyalties have not kept him exempt from all consequences. As Toranaga continues to demand Yabushige’s loyalty, he also repeatedly shows his subordinate subtle disrespect intended to keep him in his place. While Toranaga has a right to do so, it's evident that Yabushige's pride will not remain untarnished after the regent lord's continual slights. However, does Toragana remain the better option when Ishido has likewise threatened Yabushige's own life? It's ultimately unclear which side Yabushige will ultimately support, whether he remains loyal to Toranaga or betrays him for Ishido. However, it's that eager curiosity to see which side Yabushige chooses that makes him the most interesting character in the series.

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday.

Watch on Hulu