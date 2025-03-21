This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Legendary director Koichi Sakamoto, known for his years of work on the Power Rangers, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider franchises, is about to release his next film directly to YouTube. Described as "a gripping story of honor, revenge, and destiny," Shogun's Ninja takes place in the 17th-century Edo period when two descendants of the fabled ‘Fuma’ ninja clan, Kagaribi and Okyo, battle to restore their family's honor after the fearsome Yagyu samurai kidnap their friend Oran. With so much at stake, the duo is forced into a fateful confrontation that could set the course of the Shogunate for years to come. Ahead of the premiere next week on the Samurai vs. Ninja channel, the official trailer has been released teasing the adrenaline-fueled, acrobatic action ahead mixed with the energy of a classic samurai film.

The footage is first and foremost a showcase of Sakamoto's frenetic action. Each sword fight shows off the stylistic differences between the more acrobatic ninja and the blade-focused samurai with high-energy choreography that mimics that of his previous work. While the samurai are bound by honor, the ninja way is to survive by whatever means necessary, something reflected in their more dynamic, sometimes explosive methods. The trailer mainly centers on the Kagaribi and Okyo as they clash with the Yagyu, deepening their bond as an odd-jobs duo who discover their shared lineage and are pulled into a battle far greater than they could imagine. Caught in between these two worlds is a shogun "torn between duty and destiny" who is forced into the fight by the sinister plot unfolding around him.

Shogun's Ninja was shot at the iconic Toei Kyoto Studio, a frequent filming site for Japanese period pieces including, most recently, FX's megahit series Shōgun. Fittingly for Sakamoto, the movie's main stars, Himena Yamada and Kanon Miyahara, have both been featured in franchises he's worked on. Yamada is best known for her role as Emi Aobe in Ultraman Blazar while Miyahara had a significant presence in both Kamen Rider Gotchard and Kamen Rider Amazons, as well as an appearance in Ultraman Z. Also bringing their expertise for the action scenes were renowned suit actors and Japanese special effects icons Teruaki Ogawa and Seiji Takaiwa, whom the director also worked with in the Kamen Rider and Ultraman franchises, among other things.

Who Else Is Behind 'Shogun's Ninja'?