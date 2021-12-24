She also talks about what it was like reading the series finale script for the first time, and how she got to keep some of her fantastic costumes.

With The Expanse Season 6 now streaming on Prime Video, I recently got to speak with Shohreh Aghdashloo about making the final season of the critically acclaimed series. During the fun interview, Aghdashloo talked about what the final season is about, what it’s been like portraying Chrisjen Avasarala as she changed over the course of the six seasons, her relationship with Bobby Draper (Frankie Adams), what she’ll miss about making the series, what it was like reading the series finale script for the first time, how she got to keep some of her costumes, what she “borrowed” from set, and more. She also talked about voicing Grayson on the popular Netflix series Arcane, and what’s the first thing someone should watch if they haven’t seen anything she’s done.

As I have said too many times to count, The Expanse is one of the best series airing on any channel. Over six seasons, the incredible sci-fi series (developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby and based on the novels by James S. A. Corey) has used the genre of science-fiction to consistently deliver complex and dynamic storylines that are unlike anything else on TV. I cannot recommend this series enough. The Expanse also stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Cara Gee, Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens. The Executive Producers are Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel, Jason Brown, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar serves as showrunner for all seasons. The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

In The Expanse Season 6, the solar system is at war, with Marco Inaros (Alexander) and his Free Navy continuing to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide. Meanwhile in the Belt, Drummer (Gee) and what’s left of her family are on the run and hunted for betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise….

Watch what Shohreh Aghdashloo had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. The Expanse will continue weekly, with the series finale on January 14, 2022. If you can't remember what happened in Season 5, you might want to read our recap.

Shohreh Aghdashloo

If someone has never seen anything she’s been in, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

How The Expanse speaks to what is going on in our world today.

Does she feel an obligation to buy things on Amazon since they saved the series?

What can she say about Season 6?

What it’s been like playing Chrisjen Avasarala as she has changed over the course of the six seasons.

How her relationship with Bobby Draper (Frankie Adams) has changed this season.

What was it like reading the series finale script?

What was her last day of filming like and did she “borrow” anything from set?

How she got some of her costumes.

Who are some of the people she wants to thank for their contributions to the series?

What will she miss the most about making the series?

What drew her to being part of Arcane?

