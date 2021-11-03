Netflix has revealed it will debut Shonda Rhimes' latest project, Inventing Anna, in February 2022, according to Variety. It's the first show Rhimes has written for the streamer and her first work as a writer since her political drama Scandal in 2012. Moreover, it comes hot on the heels of her company Shondaland's smash production Bridgerton.

Inventing Anna follows investigative reporter Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) in her research of the delightfully devious scam artist Anna (Julia Garner). In trying to tell the story of who Anna is, she speaks with the people Anna impacted throughout her crime spree, from those she charmed to those she swindled and everyone in between. Anna's no mere criminal though: she's a German heiress and New York socialite with her hands in the pockets of the elites, complicating the research process. It's Vivian's choice how to tell the story of Anna.

Rhimes has had the project in mind for some time, originally conceiving of it after reading the real-life case of Anna Delvey, a young Russian woman with a penchant for charming and grifting her way to the New York high life back in 2018. Delvey faked her identity as a German heiress to blend in with the top rung before being arrested and sentenced to three and a half years in Rikers Island for multiple counts of grand larceny, among other crimes. Rhimes knew she had to make a show based on it and made it her first major project as part of a longer deal with Netflix. Production began on the series in 2019, but thanks to pandemic woes, it took far longer than expected to wrap up.

The show will run for eight episodes as a limited series on Netflix and has much of the usual Shondaland crew on the production. Katie Lowes, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, and Kate Burton are among the usuals in the cast alongside Arian Moayed (Succession), Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Anders Holm (Workaholics), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black). David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart will direct the series.

Although we know the window for Inventing Anna's release, the actual premiere date will be announced later on. We'll have more updates on Rhimes' latest melodrama for Netflix as February approaches.

