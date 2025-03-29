Even though her name is still uttered every time a fan gets angry at a storyline in Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes hasn't penned an episode of the long-running medical series for a decade. Part of the reason why this happened is because Rhimes opened her own company, Shondaland, and oversees a slate of TV shows. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, she talked about sitting down to write and why she decided to do it with the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte.

During the interview, Rhimes revealed that she is well aware that fans still direct Grey's Anatomy hate towards her, but that she's ok with that. She explained that, since now she is responsible for helping a small army of writers coordinate several shows, actually sitting down to write something gets hard. But there is one particular event that prompts her to crack her knuckles and start writing. She stated:

"I write when it speaks to me. I'm always available to help all the showrunners with whatever they need, but their voices are so strong and work so well that it's a simple thing for me to just be there and support. So I'll read stuff, but I knew I wanted to write 'Queen Charlotte' because when I looked at Golda [Rosheuvel] being Queen Charlotte, I could see a whole story there. That might be the show that I'm most proud of right now. It's like a little gem, and I really loved getting to be immersed in that world. It's really hard for me to decide when I'm going to do a series now, because we have so much stuff that's already going on. It's when the story gets in your head and you can't stop thinking about it."

Will Shonda Rhimes Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'?

Image via ABC

Technically, Rhimes never left Grey's Anatomy. She still acts as producer and gives the final word on everything that goes on inside the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and commented that she is "so excited" about the Season 21 finale that current showrunner Meg Marinis pitched to her. About returning to write episodes, Rhimes said that she "might want to write the series finale, if that ever comes," but added that Marinis has "earned the right" to end the show when ABC decides that Grey's has finally reached the finish line.

The mega-producer had a lot to say about Grey's. She explained why her team makes bold decisions when it comes to killing off characters and even revealed which Grey's Anatomy death she mourned the most. About the end of the series, Rhimes revealed that she has no plans in mind because there is no end in sight for the hit series. So it doesn't make sense to have a plan for how it will end when they don't know how many years from now it will happen.

