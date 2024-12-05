The world of shōnen anime has had iconic and unforgettable characters for decades, to which anime fans can relate in terms of strength and resilience. There were Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto in terms of male characters...but even female characters, such as Boa Hancock in One Piece. Some of them are strong, some are not as much.

Therefore, the amount of strength of various shōnen anime characters is immense and needs to be studied at some point. Fans debate daily on who is the strongest female or male character. So, to calm your boiling spirits, here are the 10 Strongest Shōnen Characters, Ranked (your opinions might differ from this list).

10 Light Yagami

'Death Note'

Light Yagami is the famous and beloved villain from the anime Death Note. He is well-known in the anime as Kira, which translated from Japanese means "killer." This nickname was given to him by Detective L and the police since he was considered at first a mysterious killer who has the Death Note notebook in his hands and used to kill people. Light gets the notebook in the first place because the demon Ryuk makes him stumble into it accidentally. Consequently, he feels it's his duty as a "god" to kill criminals for the good of the world...or to fulfill his own selfish, villainous goals.

However, Light would be powerless without the Death Note. But he has very highly skilled intelligence, often clashing with Detective L's, and the duo try to outsmart one another. However, his desperate necessity for attention from the world makes him even weaker because the Task Force ends up catching up with him in the end.

9 Shoyo Hinata

'Haikyuu!!'

Shoyo Hinata is the decoy from the volleyball-themed sports anime Haikyuu!!. He has always dreamed of becoming a decoy for the volleyball team and worked hard to get where he is now. This is all thanks to the help of his teammates on the Karasuno volleyball team, but especially of his starting setter (also his closest best friend in the whole universe), Tobio Kageyama.

Hinata's strengths are most definitely his phenomenal stamina, his jumping abilities, the attacking "quicks" alongside Kageyama, and his constant willpower. Let's explore a bit in detail: he gets his stamina because he always commutes to school with his bike, and practices for hours. Because of the "quick" attacks, he discovered that he was able to do them in a moment of anger, with his eyes closed, after failing to be faithful in Kageyama's tosses to him. But in the end, he becomes so much more skilled than any other decoy. And what about willpower? He is simply focused and hungry for power, specifically for the title of "Little Giant," because of his short height.

8 Bakugo Katsuki

'My Hero Academia'

Bakugo Katsuki is one of the heroes in the famous anime My Hero Academia. He is very fiery, driven, and stubborn, with a hunger to overpower his enemies as much as he can. He is a student at U.A. and his biggest rival is the anime's main lead, Izuku Midoriya (Deku). Every person enrolled in that school has a specific "Quirk," which is a power that, with enough practice, can be skillfully used to defeat enemies. It's developed during childhood, and Bakugo has one of the strongest ones: Explosion, which is coincidentally matched to his powerful personality.

Bakugo can use some power techniques from his Quirk to defeat the bad guys. One of them is the X Catapult, which Bakugo can perform in mid-air. This specific power is also called Explode-A-Pult, as Bakugo can grab the enemy with one arm, and the other is used to create explosions that destroy the enemy and send him flying. Another power is the Howitzer Impact. This specific power gives Bakugo the ability to use his Quirk to the maximum power, specifically putting himself in the air, and spinning extremely fast to create a powerful yet explosive tornado.

7 Monkey D. Luffy

'One Piece'

Monkey D. Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hats Crew and has the goal of becoming the future King Of Pirates. He is the male lead of One Piece. His power comes from a Mi Devil Fruit, named Gomu Gomu when he was a kid. That is because he was lurking around his pirate mentor Red Hair Shanks' loot, and ended up eating it, which gave him the power of elasticity.

His powers consist of stretching his body parts to the point of becoming elastic. With his recent Gear 5 power enhancement, he can use his imagination to bring objects up in the air. His physical strength ensures he can use his elasticity Gomu Gomu power at any speed he wants!

6 Naruto Uzumaki

'Naruto'

Naruto Uzumaki is the main character from the iconic old anime Naruto. He is a phenomenal ninja, with huge strength and physical abilities. He is a shinobi from a special lineage, so he can use chakra. Chakra is an energy that comes from various focal points of the human body and is part of many Buddhist traditions.

Naruto can use chakra in different techniques. One of them is the Rasengan technique, in which he can mold the chakra into a destructive ball to destroy his enemies. The other famous technique is Shadow Clone, in which Naruto can summon many clones by just using his chakra power. Furthermore, one other interesting thing is that Naruto can get energy from nature when needed, which makes him very powerful.