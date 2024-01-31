The Big Picture Sidney Poitier delivers a captivating performance as FBI Agent Warren Stantin, showcasing his trademark nobility and charisma.

Shoot to Kill is a well-made action thriller with impressive production values, serving as a minor classic of the late 80s.

Poitier's return to the big screen after an 11-year hiatus is an exciting comeback, with the film providing opportunities for intense drama and moments of levity.

One of the silver screen's most celebrated stars, Sidney Poitier was able to imbue each one of his characters with a righteous blend of sensitivity and quiet strength. Perhaps most famous for his memorable portrayal of Sgt Virgil Tibbs alongside Rod Steiger (who won an Oscar) in the late Norman Jewison's groundbreaking In the Heat of the Night, Poitier was able to captivate audiences time and time again with his easy charisma, layered performance style, and measured speech. In 1988, after over a decade on the sidelines, Poitier donned the badge again and partnered up with Tom Berenger,who was nominated for an Oscar in Platoon, to play FBI Agent Warren Stantin in one of the truly great action thrillers of the late 80s.

While the general framework of Roger Spottiswoode's feature is familiar one, the sort of buddy cop setup used to springboard many a successful film of its ilk, Shoot to Kill is a showcase for across-the-board film-making proficiency - its production values pristine. As for Poitier's part, it's wonderful to see him back in a dogged, slightly self-aware role of the stage lawman - his patented nobility on display once again as his occasionally deeply stubborn character is forced to plunge into the Northwest wilds in pursuit of a vicious felon.

Shoot to Kill An F.B.I. Agent teams up with a tracker to pursue a murderer after he vanishes into the mountains and infiltrates a hiking group. Release Date February 12, 1988 Director Roger Spottiswoode Cast Sidney Poitier , Tom Berenger , Kirstie Alley , Clancy Brown Runtime 110 minutes

What is 'Shoot to Kill' About?

Shoot to Kill was helmed by genre director Roger Spottiswoode, who would go on to direct the James Bond entry Tomorrow Never Dies. It's a point of interest that the script he was adapting for the big screen would ultimately lure Poitier in after the actor had spent the previous 11 years on an apparent hiatus. Before the 1988 thriller, Poitier directed and last starred in A Piece of the Action before commencing a lengthy leave of absence. The Miami-born performer was a prolific filmmaker throughout the Hollywood New Wave period, directing several films in the 1970s - deservedly taking on increased creative responsibility after flooring audiences with powerful turns in the mid-late 60s.

The much-discussed drama, To Sir with Love - an impactful picture thematically, closed out the decade for the actor on a massive critical and commercial high. Poitier reprised one of his most famous roles, the aforementioned Sgt Tibbs, in two sequels that were also in the 1970s: They Call Me Mister Tibbs! and The Organization. This solidified his aptitude at playing methodical, crusading authority figures. He presumably saw the chance to plunge back into something resembling another stirring adventure yarn when the opportunity to feature in this flick floated his way because the way he attacks the character of Warren Stantin - a veteran fed with a pliable skill set, is further demonstrative of the verve audiences had come to expect from Poitier's performances.

‘Shoot To Kill’ Is a Perfect Segue From Sidney Poitier’s Past Work

Intriguingly, 1988 ultimately ended up being a busy year for the star as Sidney Poitier would team with River Phoenix in a spy thriller entitled Little Nikita, whose propulsive late 80s vibes and score serve up a diverting time at the movies. Shoot to Kill film opens in San Francisco in what may be a subtle nod to the character of Sgt Tibbs (an SFPD officer) for film buffs, and sees protagonist Stantin arrive at the scene of a curious robbery. After swiftly employing Holmesian levels of deduction regarding the curious nature of the case, he realizes the true culprit is a mysterious and brutal extortionist whose merciless side emerges with regularity.

In a particularly well-shot sequence, Stantin follows the perpetrator to a classically foggy San Franciso pier blanketed by night and the result is pure noir in its mise-en-scene and framing. Michael Chapman employs brilliant cinematography as he captures the action while the movie moves from San Francisco to Washington State. As the unidentified subject evades capture and heads to the Pacific Northwest, his distinct modus operandi alerts Stantin and his FBI office to fresh interstate activities.

'Shoot to Kill's Greatest Success Is Providing a Memorable Welcome Back to Its Star

What makes Shoot to Kill an exciting return to form for Poitier is his complete commitment to the part at hand. He is also afforded the chance to demonstrate some deft comic timing as the age-old 'fish out of water' trope begins to take hold when the seasoned agent is forced to work alongside a roguish tracker, Knox (Tom Berenger). The mismatched duo hit the woods after Stantin insists on his absolute involvement and the bickering eventually morphs into a fairly organic mutual respect.

The script provides Poitier with genuine opportunities to shine with low-key comedy while being caught up in a high-stakes scenario. Be it repeatedly instructing the horse he's provided to turn around when it begins to trot off-course or an encounter with a passing moose, there are moments of bizarre levity that distinguish the movie. As for the man they're pursuing, it's Steve (Clancy Brown) disguised as an innocuous member of a hiking party led by a local guide and Knox's girlfriend, Sarah (Kirstie Alley). When he reveals himself as a master criminal, the party is in mortal danger. So it's personal for Knox and fairly professional for Stantin. Their combined drive to collar a confirmed psychopath ultimately unites the two as they trample their way to an eventual rescue.

The flick's major draw, however, remains the ever-reliable work of Sidney Poitier. He inhabits Stantin's every tic and quirk while battling to keep things together. His outward stoicism masking inward discomfort is effortless, and the easy chemistry between Poitier and Berenger aids in rendering the adventure at hand a gripping one. There's a robust appreciation for the setting here too, and as per other wilderness thrillers that followed in this film's wake, such as 1994's The River Wild and The Edge, a landscape can become a highly important character in itself, providing an abundance of opportunities for the actor to react and respond to their environment. Shoot to Kill has many fans, and should continue to attract more for its appealing storytelling and intricate technical skills.