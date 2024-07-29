The Big Picture Shooter, once overshadowed by critics, is now a top-watched film on Paramount+, appealing to modern audiences with its explosive action and conspiracy-filled plot.

As trends shift towards revisiting nostalgic action films, Shooter's resurgence on the streaming platform showcases its timeless appeal and captivating storyline.

Despite initial mixed reviews, Shooter's rise in popularity proves that sometimes all it takes is a little patience for a movie to find its audience and climb the charts.

He isn't too old for this sh*t after all. Danny Glover's 2007 action-packed rollercoaster, Shooter, has made a surprising comeback and is now climbing the charts on Paramount+. Despite its modest 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, the flick has found its mark with modern audiences, sniping its way to #9 in the U.S. on the streaming platform. For those of you who missed the early 2000s wave of gritty action films (and shame on you if you did), Shooter is like a love letter to every conspiracy theory nutjob's fever dream. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this movie stars Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger, a former Marine sniper who's framed for an assassination he didn't commit. Enter Glover, playing Colonel Isaac Johnson, the shady government official who's up to no good. Think of it as The Fugitive, but with more explosions and fewer Tommy Lee Jones one-liners.

What's behind this resurgence? It could be the recent trend of revisiting and re-evaluating action movies from the past. Or maybe it's something in the news about shooting lately that might have piqued interest. Either way, Shooter’s climb up the streaming charts is a testament to the timeless appeal of a good old-fashioned action thriller. Explosions? Check. Conspiracies? Double check.

Was 'Shooter' Any Good?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Well, back in 2007, Shooter was a mixed bag for critics. With a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was like the movie equivalent of a hot dog that was sitting around Costco all day waiting for you to buy it before you left the store – you knew it wasn’t fine dining at the Ritz, but it still hit the spot. Critics had their gripes, sure, but fans were all about Wahlberg's brooding intensity and the non-stop action. And let’s be real, who doesn’t love watching Danny Glover being a bad guy? It’s like seeing your curmudgeonly elderly neighbour pull off a bank heist.

Fast forward to 2024, and Shooter is getting a second wind. Maybe it's the nostalgia factor, or perhaps the current wave of thrillers just isn't scratching that itch. Whatever the reason, viewers are tuning in droves, making Shooter one of the top-watched movies on Paramount+ in the U.S. As we speak, it’s sitting comfortably at #9, proving once again that sometimes, all you need is a little patience (and a lot of streaming options).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite nostalgic hits making a comeback. Until then, grab some popcorn, fire up Paramount+, and enjoy the ride.