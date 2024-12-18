Apparently, neither of them are too old for this sh*t after all. Mark Wahlberg's 2007 action-packed rollercoaster, Shooter, in which he stars alongside Lethal Weapon legend Danny Glover is available to stream now on Prime Video — but it won't be for long, as it departs the platform on December 31. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Shooter is basically the cinematic version of a conspiracy theory nutjob’s fever dream. The plot follows Bob Lee Swagger (played by Wahlberg), a former Marine sniper living off the grid in the Colorado mountains after losing faith in the government.

Swagger’s quiet life gets obliterated when he’s recruited to investigate a potential assassination attempt on the President and, wouldn't you know it, it turns out to be a set-up all along! What a shocker that we saw coming a mile off, by using our handy sniper scope. Framed for a murder he didn’t commit, Swagger is forced to go on the run, using his unparalleled sniper skills to expose the truth and survive.

Adding to the madness is Glover's Colonel Isaac Johnson, the shady government official pulling all the strings. Glover chews the scenery like it was a burger from Five Guys, and seeing him like this is kind of like watching your old, harmless neighbour actually secretly masterminding an elaborate bank heist. Who wouldn't want to see that? It sounds like a great way to spend some time.

Is 'Shooter' Any Good?

Back in 2007, critics weren’t exactly head-over-heels for Shooter and didn't think it quite hit the target. With its 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, critcis may not have been too kind, but audiences seem to agree the action flick is a ton of fun. Despite its flaws, it's a classic mid-2000s action movie. It's got a gritty anti-hero in the lead, some rock music, outrageous plot twists, and enough firepower to rival a small country’s military, so you know what? Stick it on, have a laugh at Wahlberg's utterly ludicrous wig at the start of the movie, and strap in for the ride while you can.

Shooter can be seen on Prime Video for the remainder of this month, and you can also catch the movie on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Mark Wahlberg.

Watch on Prime VIdeo