It's been a big year for Mark Wahlberg, who already has two hits under his belt in 2024 — The Union, an action thriller with Halle Berry, and Arthur the King, the heartfelt animal drama which also stars Simu Liu. However, more than 15 years ago, Wahlberg played Bob Lee Swagger in Shooter, which has gone on to become one of his most famous roles and movies in his 30-year+ career. Shooter, which also stars Michael Peña and Kate Mara, has made its way back to the Paramount+ top 10, after spending a considerable amount of time there earlier in the summer. The film also stars Danny Glover, Rhona Mitra, and Tate Donovan, and it currently sits at a "rotten" 48% score from critics and an 80% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shooter is based on the novel Point of Impact by Stephen Hunter, and Jonathan Lemkin penned the screenplay for the film. Lemkin is best known for his work as a scribe on Lethal Weapon 4, the action film starring Mel Gibson, and The Devil's Advocate, the 1997 legal thriller starring Keanu Reeves. His only work since writing Shooter in 2007 was penning one episode of the Shooter spin-off series which is streaming on Tubi. Antoine Fuqua directed Shooter, and he's best known for helming all three installments in the Denzel Washington-led action franchise, The Equalizer. He also teamed up with Will Smith in 2022 for Emancipation, which is streaming on Apple TV+, and he will next direct Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic starring Colman Domingo and Miles Teller, which is due in theaters on April 18, 2025.

What Other Mark Wahlberg Movies Are on Streaming?

The Union, the aforementioned Wahlberg team-up action film with Halle Berry, is available to stream on Netflix, while Arthur the King is only available to stream on Starz. Wahlberg also starred in The Family Plan in 2023, an action comedy which is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. He strayed away from the action drama in 2022 by starring in Father Stu, the story of the boxer-turned-preist, which is currently streaming on Hulu. Wahlberg also starred alongside Winston Duke and Post Malone in Spenser Confidential, the 2020 buddy cop action film streaming on Netflix.

Shooter stars Mark Wahlberg and Danny Glover and was written by Jonathan Lemkin and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Shooter on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+