It's time to take go beyond the court, as Peacock has released the very first trailer for their upcoming film, Shooting Stars. The movie will explore the story of a young LeBron James, and it will be produced by the basketball superstar himself. The film is also based on a book written by James, alongside Buzz Bissinger. Before he filled arenas at their maximum capacity, LeBron James was a young man with big dreams and an even bigger heart, and going back to his time in high school will help audiences connect that kid to the inspiration the athlete is today.

In the trailer, James does a quick job of introducing the concept of the movie. He appears on the screen, stating that, while fans think they might know his story, there is so much more to tell. Before he becomes a legend, James will be seen spending time with his friends and making the most out of his passion for the sport during high school. Chris Robinson directed the film after he helmed a couple of episodes for both Black-ish and Grown-ish. Shooting Stars could become the biggest feature of Robinson's career, and he is determined to prove it with an emotional look at the basketball superstar's origin story.

LeBron James is no stranger to starring in feature films, and he was the lead human actor in 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy. His co-stars happened to be mostly Looney-Tunes, as they joined him in his quest to fix his relationship with his son, Dom. The young boy doesn't wish to pursue a career in basketball, against his father's wishes. While the basketball legend would love for Dom to follow in his steps, it becomes evident that the kid would be a great game developer, and the main conflict of the film deals with their disagreement. Of course, when the Looney Tunes are involved, disaster is always right around the corner.

An Addition to the Cast Straight From the Upside Down

One of the biggest names attached to the cast of this new look at LeBron James' youth is Caleb McLaughlin, who will be playing the role of Lil Dru. The actor is mostly known for one of the biggest television series of the past decade, Stranger Things, where he plays the role of Lucas Sinclair. As a member of the main crew since the first episode arrived to Netflix, Sinclair has been involved in every major adventure that has taken place in Hawkins. During the last two seasons, his arc has been closely tied to his relationship with Max (Sadie Sink) and how their bond changes as they grow up and advance through high school. McLaughlin joins Marquis "Mookie" Cook who'll be playing the young basketball legend, alongside Avery S. Wills Jr., and Khalil Everage.

You can check out the first teaser for Shooting Stars below, before the film premieres on Peacock on June 2: