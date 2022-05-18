You were watching every episode of Letterkenny with your pals the other day, and found out that not only is the eleventh season already filmed, but an entire new show starring everyone's favorite foul-mouthed hockey player is in post-production. If you’re as excited as we are about the upcoming hockey centered spin-off, then we all may need to take about ten percent off there.

There’s nothing better than one of your favorite shows getting a spin off… except kids falling off of bikes, maybe. In Shoresy, the Letterkenny Shamrocks' star hockey player and titular character Shore is getting his own show, and fans of the quick-witted comedy Letterkenny will be getting an in depth look at one of their favorite, yet still mostly unknown characters. Audiences will dive into the life of Shoresy as he leaves his small town team and moves across Ontario to Sudbury where he’s been recruited to the struggling Triple A-level hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs. Six episodes of Shoresy have been announced so far, with series star Jared Keeso being credited as the writer, and Jacob Tierney, director of Letterkenny, directing the new series. The six episodes’ short synopsis include the names of teams who the struggling Bulldogs will face off against, as well as an episode description indicating Shoresy will be attending his family reunion. Puck bunnies of the Letterkenny universe can’t wait to see what kind of family raised such a wild character.

Shoresy, known for his raunchy quips regarding his teammates' mothers, will show audiences a new side of the previously one-dimensional character, specifically the front, as this will be the first time audiences will see Shoresy’s face. The character, known only by the back of his trucker hatted head, his awkwardly stiff stance, and his shoes below a bathroom stall door, will make his first front-facing appearance in his six years on screen. Season 10 of Letterkenny featured a long-awaited episode, in which Wayne came face to face with Shoresy for the first time in the show's history, just as the latter is leaving the small town. The two had never before shared a scene as Jared Keeso, creator and star of the series, simultaneously portrays both characters. Now that Shoresy has left the small town he can finally show his face, proudly missing a tooth and no longer hiding beneath a long black wig.

Show creators were excited to feature Shoresy as the star of the spin-off as he is one of the most loved characters of the original series, yet there is still much unknown about the man who does handstands in the shower. If you’re looking to learn more about what’s to come in this unknown character's story, then follow this guide and find out everything you need to know about Shoresy.

Round up the boys and grab some Puppers, Shoresy is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022, in the US. As a CraveTV original, though, the series was made available to view a bit earlier in Canada, where it premiered on May 13. I guess not everything’s better in “L.A.”

Where Will You Be Able to Watch Shoresy in the US?

After the success that the streaming service has had with Letterkenny, it’s no wonder that Hulu would be taking on the spin-off. Shoresy will be premiering on Hulu in the US and on Crave TV in Canada. Subscriptions to Hulu start at $6.99 per month for their ad-supported service with options to upgrade to ad-free for $12.99 a month, or bundle with ESPN to get your fix of both fictional and real hockey.

If Not the 5,000 Residents of Letterkenny and Their Problems, What Is Shoresy About?

Fans of the original catchphrase riddled series will be happy to hear that Shoresy will feature the same style of raunchy insults, pop-culture references, puns, chirps, mispronounced words and rural Canadian colloquialisms, but will also feature more physical comedy than its predecessor. With the series centering on the ice hockey star, who promises that his new team will never lose again, we will surely be seeing some hard hits accompany the verbal low-blows throughout the series. Additionally, the show will hold some similar staples of Letterkenny life, with a bar called The Doghouse taking the place of Modeans, where locals congregate to talk hockey over a Gus ‘n Brew.

In an interview, Evan Stern, who plays the role of the skid Roald in Letterkenny said of the spinoff, “I think it's gonna be a lot more heart than you expect… I think there's gonna be a real hometown vibe.” He also revealed that not only was Shoresy filmed in Sudbury, showcasing the great city as the series’ backdrop, but that Letterkenny has been filmed in the town for the past seven years. In this way the series creators are showing their appreciation for the city that has hosted them through ten seasons.

Is There a Trailer For Shoresy?

As for trailers, we have a short teaser that you can check out above. Hulu and the official Letterkenny YouTube page have also released some sneak peeks online, in which Shoresy’s famously explicit chirps can be heard from his lavatory stall, antagonizing his new coach similarly to how he used to speak to his previous teammates, Jonesy and Riley. Check out the locker room sneak peek here:

In another scene released online, Shoresy can be seen switching things up from his normal bad-mouthing of wives and mothers to flirting in a respectful and endearing manner with a coy sports writer who he appears to be sweet on. In his conversation with her, Shoresy reveals that he in fact has five roommates, his teammates, who he piles into a jeep with before heading off to recruit some "tough Natives" to the Bulldogs team, all of whom are named Jim.

Will Any of the Letterkenny Cast Appear in Shoresy?

Jared Keeso will continue to portray the high-pitch voiced, stiffly-stanced Shore, though Keeso is the only Letterkenny alum to be cast so far. The Bulldogs appear to be managed by someone other than Tanis, so it is up in the air if she actually moved with Shoresy to Sudbury or if her character has been taken over by another actress for the new series. Kaniehtiio Horn, who portrays Tanis in Letterkenny, is not listed in the Shoresy credits, so fans will have to wait and learn where the tough and savvy business-woman ended up, and what has come of her relationship with Wayne. Tanis isn’t the only character fans are wondering about, with many asking if the spin-off means Shoresy has left the Letterkenny show completely, and what that means for the future of the Shamrock hockey team. Dylan Playfair, who portrays fellow hockey player Riley, has stated that Shoresy wants to win, and heads north to do so, “[leaving] Riley and Jonesy behind to battle it out in the beer leagues.”

Then Who Is in the Cast of Shoresy?

Tasya Teles (The 100) will take on the role of the Bulldogs Manager, another tough and savvy businesswoman. Canadian actress Camille Sullivan (Hunter Hunter) will portray the local sports writer Laura Mohr, a single mother who has no time for Shoresy and his wish to "be good to her." In addition, a number of former hockey players have joined the cast, including Brandon Nolan, Jordan Nolan, and Jon Mirasty.

More Letterkenny Spin-Offs You Should Check Out

If you didn’t know that Letterkenny is based on a series of comedy shorts on YouTube, then in the words of genre-bending Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire, "wake up", and follow this link to get started watching.

Pitter-patter, let’s get at 'er if you are late to the super soft party that is Littlekenny, the animated Letterkenny spinoff which follows Wayne, Katy, Daryl, and Squirrely Dan as children. The characters are all voiced by their corresponding actors in the main series, and shows how the four first became friends in the six episode miniseries available to stream on Hulu.

