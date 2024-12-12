If Shoresy's exploits on the small screen and on the Shoresy Fall Classic tour did not satisfy your hunger for the Shoresy experience, New Metric Media has you covered. The studio announced a Shoresy video game, Shoresy: The NOSHO, an arcade-style hockey role-playing game coming to major gaming platforms like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The hockey video game promises the familiar Shoresy feel "with fast-paced gameplay filled with big hits, quick goals, and thrilling fights." You can watch a teaser in the YouTube video below. Mark Montefiore, Founder and CEO of New Metric Media, previewed what fans can expect in a statement, saying:

“This game is the ultimate way for fans to immerse themselves in the world of Shoresy. From the laughs to the hits, the fights to the goals, it’s all about capturing the over-the-top fun that has made Shoresy a hit both on screen and on the ice. We’re excited to partner with Treewood Games to create something that’s as thrilling to play as it is hilarious to watch—just like the show itself.”

'Shoresy' Season 4 Is Currently in Production

The video game is the perfect way to tide viewers over before the fourth season premieres. Production for the six-episode fourth season began on August 12, 2024, in Sudbury, Ontario. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy continues to follow the foul-mouthed, chip-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (The NOSHO).

Main cast members include Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose as Miigwan. Supporting cast members include Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, who plays Dolo; Terry Ryan, who plays Hitch; Ryan McDonell, who plays Michaels; Max Bouffard is JJ Frankie JJ; Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen portrays Goody; Jon “Nasty” Mirasty; Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan play the three Jims, Jim, Jim, and Jim. Bourke Cazabon plays Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long is Liam, Jacob Smith is Fish, Camille Sullivan is Laura Mohr, Neil Clark is Schnurr, Alex Penner is Palmer, Frederick Roy is Delaney, and Maclean Fish plays Jory.

Guest stars for Shoresy Season 4 include TSN hockey reporter Kenzie Lalonde, TSN reporter and Olympic gold medalist Tessa Bonhomme, Meghan Chayka — co-founder of Stathletes, and former NHLers Doug Gilmour, Marty McSorley, and Sean Avery. Other newcomers include Isaac Kragten (Odd Squad), Eric Fleising (Burden), Sudbury native Xander Roy, and Sudbury Wolves forward Chase Coughlan.

The fourth season of Shoresy will air in the Winter of 2025 on Crave in Canada. The past three seasons can be watched on Hulu in the US.

