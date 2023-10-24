We’re not puck-ing around - the Canadian Letterkenny spin-off series, Shoresy, is bringing fans back to the hockey rink with Season 2! Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy follows the titular character Shoresy as he whips the helpless Sudbury Bulldogs hockey team into shape. Shoresy first made its debut in May 27, 2022, introducing audiences to the once mysterious Shoresy and how he managed to transform a hockey team with his unconventional methods.

Foul-mouthed and constantly drunk, Shoresy isn’t like any other coach. But despite his flaws, Shoresy has proven that he’s got potential in Season 1, bringing the team to slightly newer heights despite the odds. Now back for Season 2, Shoresy is about to push the team to higher limits and go up against stronger rivals.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2 of Shoresy.

When Is 'Shoresy' Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Hulu

Season 2 of Shoresy comes out on Hulu on 27 October 2023 in the U.S. If you’re not on the streaming platform yet, audiences can subscribe to one of Hulu’s plans starting from as low as $7.99/month (ad-supported subscription).

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Shoresy’ Season 2?

Image via Hulu

Shoresy Season 2 returns with six brand-new episodes. Check out the episode guide below for a sneak preview of what’s to come:

Episode 201: “Get’em Focused” - September 29, 2023

The Bulldogs focus on a league record.

Episode 202: “Skill vs Will” - September 29, 2023

The Bulldogs prepare to play the new American team.

Episode 203: “Set the Tone” - October 6, 2023

The Bulldogs face off against the Soo Hunt and their veteran presence.

Episode 204: “Players Only” - October 13, 2023

Shoresy starts putting out fires with a players only meeting.

Episode 205: “The Man Advantage” - October 20, 2023

Shoresy faces judgment from the league

Episode 206: “Accountability” - October 27, 2023

TBA.

Is There A Trailer for 'Shoresy' Season 2?

Hulu released the trailer for Shoresy Season 2 on October 11, 2023. The clip opens with Nat (Tasya Teles) looking genuinely concerned for Shoresy (Keeso). As audiences may recall, Nat is the owner and general manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs, a.k.a. The men’s Senior AAA ice hockey team in Sudbury. Despite being a fan of hockey, she has a love-hate relationship with the Sudbury Bulldogs - although she cherishes the team as her mother’s legacy, she’s frustrated that the team isn’t doing so well.

The trailer proceeds with Nat asking Shoresy whether he’s doing okay, presumably after the team’s defeat in the previous season. True to Shoresy’s blunt fashion, he answers that he’s still drunk. The rest of the clip is followed by a montage of the Sudbury Bulldogs as they train their butts off to prepare for their match against the Cyclones in the playoffs. But the boys better get their head in the game, especially with all the fine-looking distractions surrounding them.

Who Stars in 'Shoresy' Season 2?

Image via Hulu

Keeso stars as the buff and brash Shoresy, the foul-mouthed hockey-playing titular character with only one goal in mind: to never lose again. Keeso’s acting portfolio can be traced back to his previous recurring roles in shows like Seven Deadly Sins, Smallville, and The Guard.

Also returning to Shoresy Season 2 are recurring cast members Teles as Nat; Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen as Goody; Keilani Rose as Miigwan; Jonathan-Ismael Diaby stars as Dolo; Terry Ryan stars as Hitch; Keegan Long as Liam; Bourke Cazabon as Cory; Max Bouffard as JJ Frankie JJ; Blair Lamora as Ziigwan; Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, and Jordan Nolan star as Jim, Jim, and Jim; Ryan McDonell as Michaels, and; Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet.

This season also sees a bunch of new faces, including Frederick Roy, Rêve, Catherine St-Laurent, and Jordana Lajoie. And what’s a brand new season of Shoresy without a couple of featured guest stars? Audiences can expect appearances by Scott Thompson, Jonathan Torrens, Camille Sullivan, Eliana Jones, Michala Brasseur, and Lysandre Nadeau. Last but not least, Letterkenny’s very own Jacob Tierny and Kim Cloutier are bound to pop up in Season 2.

Who Is Shoresy?

Image via Hulu

Before the spin-off series, Shoresy was actually a side character who made a name for himself in Letterkenny. Throughout all 10 seasons of the original show, Shoresy never shows his face, keeping his identity hidden from audiences. Shoresy is actually played by Keeso himself, donning a wig and falsetto voice to make his presence distinct enough to capture everyone’s attention, but still hold up its mysterious facade.

Throughout Letterkenny, Shoresy is known for his regular taunts on the Letterkenny hockey team. Whether it is during matches or outside the hockey rink, he always finds an opportunity to throw a couple of offensive jeers toward his opponents. As Shoresy unravels the facade underneath this character, audiences learn that Shoresy is merely a strong-willed, yet incredibly vulgar athlete who only wants to bring his team to the top of the game.

What Is 'Shoresy' Season 2 About?

Image via Hulu

Shoresy Season 2 takes place after the events of the Season 1 finale. In the previous season, audiences were introduced to Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. With a 20-game losing streak and an embarrassingly low ranking in the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization, it seems like the team is dead in the ditch. At the moment, Shoresy is working as a referee for high school hockey, but upon learning that the Sudbury Bulldogs are at risk of being shut down, he takes the risk and pleases with Nat to give him a chance and rebuild the team.

Of course, things don’t go according to plan. Even though Shoresy promised Nat, the general manager of the Sudbury Bulldogs, that they’ll snag a win (on the condition she doesn’t fold the team), the Season 1 finale sees them lose their final game against the formidable Cyclones. But Nat has a change of heart. Touched by the teams’ efforts and their impact on the community, Nat decides not to fold the Bulldogs. Season 2 sees Shoresy taking the team to new heights and up against stronger rivals. And with Nat and the town’s support, things are looking up - as long as they’re not distracted.

Who Is Making 'Shoresy'?

Shoresy is created, executive produced and written by none other than the leading man himself, Keeso. The show is directed and executive produced by Jacob Tierney and produced by New Metric Media, together with Play Fun Games and in association with Bell Media. The show’s distribution is handled by WildBrain. Filming for Season 2 of Shoresy took place in Sudbury from May 3 to May 12, 2023.