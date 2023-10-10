Shoresy is back and hell-bent on not losing anymore in the fresh new trailer of Shoresy season 2. The series will return to Hulu with its sophomore season right before Halloween. The TV show is a spin-off of Jared Keeso's Letterkenny which is known for its quick-wit and fast-paced comedy. Despite Season 1 concluding its six-episode run with Sudbury Bulldogs facing defeat, the season ended on a positive note. Now, Keeso, who also stars as the titular character, returns to our screens for the spin-off’s second installment with his lauded humor.

The new trailer begins with Nat (played by Tasya Teles) checking in on Shoresy and asking how he is doing — presumably after last season's defeat, but in his typical manner, he blurts out that he is still drunk. From then on, the trailer delivers the series' signature comedy fans have come to love. We then learn that the team has to defeat the Cyclones in the playoffs, so it won’t be long before the boys are back up and in the game.

Fans of Letterkenny are aware that Keeso played Shoresy in the parent series as well as Letterkenny's main character, Wayne. However, Shoresy remained faceless in the original Canadian sports-comedy series adding to the intrigue of the character.

The Brilliance of 'Shoresy'

Image via Hulu

Apart from its signature humor, Shoresy is authentic and true to the spirit of hockey. Many ideas presented in the original series of the franchise, such as not stepping on the team’s logo in the dressing room, are kept true. This is particularly because Keeso himself has had a history in hockey. All these factors paved the way for Shoresy, the critically acclaimed spin-off, which Keeso also writes.

The series is directed by Jacob Tierney and also stars Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet, Ryan McDonell as Mark Michaels, Terry Ryan as Ted Hitchcock, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, Keilani Rose as Miigwan, and Jonathan Diaby as a fictionalized version himself.

Shoresy season 2 will be available to stream on Hulu on 27 October 2023. Check out the official trailer of season 2 below.