One of the best Canadian sitcoms in recent memory, Letterkenny proved a huge success across its seven years on air, ending with a beautifully poignant Season 12 that premiered on Christmas Day 2023. Always hungry for more, the Letterkenny fanbase was treated to the debut of the spin-off series Shoresy in 2022, with the series following one of the original show's best-loved characters, Jared Keeso's titular Shorsey.

After the first outing was a hit, the release of the second proved once again that the love for this franchise was endless. Never ones to miss an opportunity, executives capitalized on this success, announcing Shoresy Season 3 back in April 2024. Sadly, the release of Shoresy on Canadian screens comes before its US release, with fans having to wait just that little bit longer for the brilliant blend of action, comedy, and drama that the show is known for. So, with all that in mind, and with the reception following its Canadian release certainly positive, here is a look at everything we know about Shoresy Season 3.

Shoresy

Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again. Creator Jared Keeso Cast Tasya Teles , Jared Keeso , Ryan McDonell , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Streaming Service(s) Hulu

6 When is 'Shoresy' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Hulu

Shoresy first premiered on the Canadian network service Crave on Friday, May 24, with the US release date set for Friday, June 21. This date also marks the premiere of the second season of the Taiwanese television series The Victim's Game on Netflix.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Shoresy' Season 3?

Image via Hulu

As has been the case for the first two outings for US viewers, Shoresy Season 3 will be officially available on Hulu, joining the streamer's brilliant list of current content. For those who need a catch-up on the events of Season 1 and 2, all episodes are available to stream on Hulu right now.

Watch on Hulu

4 Is There a Trailer For 'Shoresy' Season 3?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Whilst also announcing the release date, Crave officially premiered a teaser for Season 3 back in April, with the clip available to watch above. A perfect return to form, the teaser showcases Shoresy, as foul-mouthed as ever, chucking abuse at the 98-wearing opposing player. In typically comedic fashion, Shoresy shouts, "98? 98? Get the guard's number off your back, you f—ing hotdog," proving that his streak of innovative and biting insults is not set to change anytime soon. Although short, this teaser is evidence that the same old Shoresy fans known and loved will be back in action, and we wouldn't want it any other way.

3 Who is in the Cast For 'Shoresy Season 3?

Close

Of course, there would be no Shoresy without Keeso, with his mind and intricate acting talent the catalyst for the show's existence. Beloved by millions of Shoresy fans, Keeso is also fondly known for his roles in the likes of Godzilla, Elysium, and 19-2, although no role could ever beat his addictive turn as the foul-mouthed Shoresy. Also starring alongside Keeso is Blair Lamora as the powerful and unapologetic Ziigwan, one of the series' best-loved additions. In an interview with Naluda Magazine, Lamora discussed her character, saying:

"Shoresy has been a wickedly fun ride that I’m so grateful to be a part of. My character, Ziigwan, is a feisty, loud-mouth, take-no-crap type of woman, who isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and the ones she cares for. It’s so fun to embody that energy and portray one of the women who hold the reins on the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. Bringing Ziigwan to life doesn’t feel challenging when working alongside an incredible cast & crew so I must tip my hat to them!"

The rest of the Season 2 ensemble is returning for Season 3, as well as the introduction of some new faces. This includes the likes of Tasya Teles as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat as Sanguinet, Keilani Rose as Miigwan, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby as Dolo, Terry Ryan as Hitch, Ryan McDonell as Michaels, Max Bouffard as Andrew, Antsanen as Goody, and Maclean Fish as Jory. This is, of course, just a selection of the many names on show in Shoresy, with each remarkably given their time to shine.

Dedicated to the sport of depicts, Season 3 will also see the inclusion of some famous sports and hockey faces. This includes the likes of hockey player and UFC veteran Steve Bossé, former NHL enforcer Pierre-Luc Létourneau-leblond, current LNAH captain Danick Paquette, and Spittin’ Chiclets co-founder Rear Admiral.

2 What is 'Shoresy' Season 3 About?

Image via Hulu

In the shadow of Letterkenny, Shoresy has managed to bring the same wacky, often brutal brand of humor to viewers, with Season 3 looking to do much of the same. In the upcoming outing, the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament and face their toughest challenge yet against teams from across Canada. Speaking of the upcoming third outing with Naluda Magazine, actress Lamora said, "Season 3 comes fully stocked with chirps, chaos, and a ton of killer one-liners. I’ll definitely bring you the lumber so get your sticks ready."

1 Who is Behind 'Shoresy' Season 3?

Image via Crave

Created by its star, Keeso, Shoresy is also written by the man himself, who is joined in the Season 3 writing room by the likes of Trevor Risk and Jason Kitts. After directing all 12 episodes in Seasons 1 and 2, Jacob Tierney was replaced by brothers Dan and Sean Skene, who split the directing duties on Season 3 down the middle. Producers on the project include the likes of Brendan Brady and Kara Haflidson, with executive producer credits going to the likes of Keeson, Tierney, and Mark Montefiore. Season 3 of Shoresy will feature another six episodes, keeping the same trend from both Season 1 and Season 2.