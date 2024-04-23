The Big Picture Get ready to watch Shoresy Season 3 starting May 24 in Canada and June 21 in the U.S.

Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the team are back with more antics and competitive spirit in the new season.

Season 3 features an exciting cast including Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, and guest star Marie-Mai.

Is this the season when the NOSHO doesn't lose boys? We'll find out when Shoresy Season 3 premieres. The Letterkenny spin-off finally has premiere dates for the third season. Following the previous release format, Canadians will watch the show first, starting on May 24, when the first two episodes premiere on Crave. New episodes of the six-episode season will be released every Friday. The show will debut stateside a month later, beginning June 21 on Hulu. Alongside the premiere date, a teaser for the season was released, preparing fans for what to expect.

In the video, Shoresy (Jared Keeso) and the team continue their quest to never lose again as they arrive for a game. Shoresy can never keep his foul mouth shut, and soon, he begins his barrage of abuse against team members from the other team. He sets his sights on player number 98, beginning his onslaught. "98? 98? Get the guard's number off your back, you f—ing hotdog," Shoresy tells him. The irony of the player's number is lost on Shoresy, considering that his number is 69. For the rest of the game, Shoresy aims his trash talk at 98, ridiculing him to no end. The fact that Shoresy's team is wiping the floor with the other team gives him even more courage to go further.

In Season 3, the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament, facing off against teams from across Canada, such as the Charlottetown Reds, Brooks Barrelmen, Vaughan Canadesi, and SOO Hunt.

Who Is Behind 'Shoresy'?

The show is created by Keeso, who stars as the titular character, Shoresy. Main cast members include Tasya Teles (The 100) as Nat, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Prey) as Sanguinet, Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, and Keilani Rose as Miigwan. Supporting cast members include Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, who plays Dolo; Terry Ryan, who plays Hitch; Ryan McDonell, who plays Michaels; Max Bouffard is JJ Frankie JJ; Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen portrays Goody; Jon “Nasty” Mirasty; Brandon Nolan and Jordan Nolan play the three Jims, Jim, Jim, and Jim. Bourke Cazabon plays Cory, Listowel’s Keegan Long is Liam, Jacob Smith is Fish, Camille Sullivan is Laura Mohr, Neil Clark is Schnurr, Alex Penner is Palmer, Frederick Roy is Delaney, and Maclean Fish plays Jory.

From the world of pro hockey and sports, famed hockey player and UFC veteran Steve Bossé, former NHL enforcer Pierre-Luc Létourneau-leblond, current LNAH captain Danick Paquette, and Spittin’ Chiclets co-founder Rear Admiral are also set to appear in Season 3. Multi-platinum Québecois artist Marie-Mai guest stars in Season 3.

The first two seasons of Shoresy are streaming on Hulu in the US and Crave in Canada. Watch the teaser below.

