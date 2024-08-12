The Big Picture Production has begun on season four of Shoresy.

Season 3 saw Shoresy facing injuries and tough competition in the National Senior Tournament, leading to important decisions.

With a major shift in the show's status quo looming in season 4, Shoresy is at a crossroads between coaching and TV analysis.

Its title character may no longer be on the ice, but Shoresy is still going strong. The fourth season of the popular Canadian comedy series has begun filming in Sudbury, Ontario. The start of production was announced via Twitter from the show's official account.

The series is a spinoff of the cult Canadian comedy series Letterkenny; Jared Keeso, who also created Letterkenny and played its main character Wayne, played Shoresy as a veteran hockey player who insulted everyone around him (and their promiscuous mothers) in a distinctive falsetto while also always keeping his face off-screen. The spinoff resolved around Shoresy (now fully on-screen, and having somewhat toned down the falsetto) leaving the town of Letterkenny for the blue-collar city of Sudbury to play for its woeful senior hockey team. With the team on the verge of folding, he resolved to return the team to relevance, rebuild its attendance, and to "never lose again". Over the course of the show's first three seasons, he mostly achieved that, but a massive shift in the show's status quo looms in season four.

What Happened in Season Three of 'Shoresy'?

In season three, Shoresy's team, the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, found themselves competing against teams from all over Canada in the National Senior Tournament. The tournament proved to be a rough-and-tumble affair, with Shoresy taking the brunt of the punishment, suffering two devastating concussions and a serious ankle injury that kept him off the ice for the tournament's semifinal game. He did, of course, instigate a brawl from the stands that helped turn the tide in the Bulldogs' favor, leading to him being suspended for the championship final. However, that was reversed when he revealed that he was retiring from hockey, and that the final would be his last game. With Shoresy on the ice, the team triumphed, but Shoresy was left at a crossroads; he was offered a chance to become a TV hockey analyst, but also given the opportunity to coach the Bulldogs. Viewers will find out which choice he made in season four.

Shoresy's parent series, Letterkenny, ended with its 12th season last year. Shoresy teased a similar conclusion at the end of its season-three finale with the caption "This is the end of Shoresy" before appending "Part 1".

The first three seasons of Shoresy are available to stream on Hulu; season four is now in production.