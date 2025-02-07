Season 4 of Shoresy, the hilarious Canadian sitcom created by and starring Jared Keeso, has set a U.S. release date after debuting in Canada on January 24, 2025. The date has been unveiled in the newly-released trailer for the installment, which features the title character trying to find some interesting new distractions while exploring life after hockey. On top of that, fans will see the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs contending with the distractions of summer in Sudbury. Shoresy Season 4 premieres on Wednesday, February 26, on Hulu, with all six episodes. Keeso returns in his eponymous role and is joined by Taysa Teles as Nat; Blair Lamora as Ziigwan, a.k.a. Ziig; Keilani Rose as Miigwan, a.k.a. Miig; Jonathan Ismael Diaby as himself, "Dolo”; and Terry Ryan as Ted "Hitch" Hitchcock.

Directed by Jacob Tierney (Seasons 1 and 2) alongside Sean and Dan Skene, Shoresy is the successful spin-off of the twelve-season Letterkenny. It debuted on Canada’s Crave on May 13, 2022, and over a week later, it arrived in the U.S. The series follows Keeso’s title character as he relocates to Sudbury to take a job with a struggling Triple-A–level ice hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs. Shoresy was renewed for a third season in October 2023 and launched in Canada on May 24, 2024, before its U.S. premiere on June 21.

Was ‘Shoresy’ Season 3 Any Good?

Given the amount of positive attention Shoresy has received over the years, it almost always gets a renewal not long after each season’s premiere. Speaking of which, the show has already been renewed for a fifth season even before Season 4’s arrival in the States. With only a few weeks left till then, fans will have to catch up on Season 3, which saw the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs compete in the National Senior Tournament and face their toughest challenge yet against teams from across Canada.

Series star Lamora previously described Season 3 of Shoresy as one that “comes fully stocked with chirps, chaos, and a ton of killer one-liners.” In addition, the comical chapter saw a beloved set of characters appear, including the leading man himself, along with Nat (Teles), Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat), Miigwan (Rose), Dolo (Diaby), Hitch (Ryan), Michaels (Ryan McDonell), Andrew (Max Bouffard), Goody (Andrew Antsanen), and Jory (Maclean Fish).

Shoresy Season 4 debuts in the U.S. on February 26.