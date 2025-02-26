What Jared Keeso and company have accomplished entering the fourth season of Shoresy is television magic. The spin-off about Letterkenny's foul-mouthed hockey defenseman proved there's more to "Waffle" Shore than filthy insults and bloody knuckles. That continues into Season 4, as Shoresy (played by Keeso) wrestles with his in-rink retirement. It's the part in every sports drama where the star athlete mourns their career and struggles to find happiness away from competition — for Shoresy, hockey is everything. Keeso's creative strengths remain prevalent as Shoresy continues to evolve beyond his one-note Letterkenny personality because, just like the title character's motto, this show refuses to lose.

What Is 'Shoresy' Season 4 About?

Through the first three episodes — what was provided for review consideration — Shoresy covers offseason highs and lows. The Blueberry Bulldogs "sluts” (players) spend their days chugging beers and hoisting their championship trophy at Sudbury landmarks, from historic locomotives to graffiti murals. Bulldogs general manager Nat (Tasya Teles) begs her players to behave themselves, which they agree to do if they're granted access to a debaucherous party dubbed "Weird Sudbury." Nat obliges but also counters with an additional duty — take a group of Triple-A prodigies under their wing and keep them out of trouble (thus forming the "Blueberry Buddies" program). All that, and Shoresy finds himself trying out an on-camera gig as part of Bro Dude's new web series, "3-On-1."

Keeso spares no chance to instigate chaos, but the show's core brotherhood themes are still paramount. Shoresy is a show about dedication, the love of any game, and friendship. There's no Bulldogs puck play in the first three episodes, but that doesn't diminish sports dramedy returns. Shoresy's familiar Roy Kent arc is not lost in the mix, complete with a cheeky wink and self-referential Ted Lasso joke. Shoresy has carved its path in the ice but still retains that oh-so Letterkenny sensibility about its quick-witted humor, prevalent as "whaleshit" league hockey players would rather go tubing than run drills.

'Shoresy' Season 4 Is Mostly Bangers With Small Stumbles