If there's one thing that Letterkenny's Shoresy (Jared Keeso) likes more than other people's moms and chirping (especially at Reilly and Jonesy), it's winning. The new teaser for his upcoming spinoff series Shoresy has the titular bench boss and his boys getting ready to turn around the AAA Sudbury hockey team and never lose another game. We're also formally introduced to a few of the main members of the team. The six-episode, half-hour series debuts on Hulu on May 27.

This most recent trailer plays like a hype video for the Sudbury Bulldogs complete with a high-energy hip-hop track backing it all. Shoresy declares that the team will never lose again, but that'll be a hard feat given how bad Sudbury has done without him. Watching the players getting hyped up, training in the snow, and rocking opponents with big hits on the ice however gets you believing in the turnaround of the century. These guys are ready to play and Shoresy has a few, in particular, he trusts to help them win: Goody (Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen), JJ (Max Bouffard), Dolo (Jonathan-Ismael Diaby), Hitch (Terry Ryan), and his personal punching bag Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat).

Shoresy carries a varied cast of stars including hockey players, sci-fi stars, rappers, and just about everything in between. Outside Shoresy and his boys, the series also stars Tasya Teles (The 100), Blair Lamora (Paranormal Nightshift), Keilani Rose (Flimsy), and Ryan McDonell (The Crossing). A number of former hockey players have stepped in to help alongside Ryan and Antsanen, including legendary tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former ‘Canes center Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jordan Nolan who play Jim, Jim, and Jim respectively. Keegan Long and Bourke Cazabon from Listowel and North Bay respectively are also on board.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Shoresy': The 'Letterkenny' Spinoff is Coming to Hulu This May

For the first season of Shoresy, there are a number of guest stars popping in including Laurence Leboeuf (Transplant), Scott Thompson (Kids in the Hall), Jonathan Torrens (Trailer Park Boys), Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny), Camille Sullivan (Trigger Me), Eliana Jones (Northern Rescue), Kim Cloutier (Letterkenny), Michala Brasseur (Grand Army, The Handmaid's Tale), and Lysandre Nadeau. In what almost feels like a missed opportunity, neither Andrew Herr nor Dylan Playfair, who played Shoresy's old targets Jonesy and Reilly, are set to appear in the series.

Shoresy is created, written, and executive produced by Keeso, teaming up with some of his Letterkenny pals in Tierney and Mark Montefiore in the process. The series debuts every episode of Season 1 on May 27. Check out the new teaser below to get hyped for the return of the unbeatable bench boss.

'Doctor Who' Casts 'Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney as "Rose" (Tyler?)

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (384 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe