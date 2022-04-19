Tell your mom that Letterkenny's foul-mouthed bench boss is on his way to Hulu when Shoresy hits the service on May 27 with six half-hour episodes. The new spinoff series sees Jared Keeso back as the fan-favorite Shoresy as he joins Sudbury's AAA senior hockey team. A new clip for the spinoff sees Shoresy chirping back at his new coach from the bathroom stall until the coach explodes on him.

We see Shoresy at his best in this locker room scene, berating his team right in the middle of his new coach Michaels' (Ryan McDonell) speech. He flips effortlessly between ragging on Michaels for calling the opposing team a good squad and essentially calling his teammate Sanguinet (Harlan Blayne Kytwayat) a glorified coach's assistant. Michaels makes the bad decision of egging Shoresy on, asking him to teach the rest of the group what he knows. In typical Shoresy fashion, he resorts to telling Michaels how every hockey player under the sun has been with his girlfriend which gets under his skin so much he threatens to fold the team which feels like a typical response to Shoresy's ribbings.

Shoresy features a cast of returning Letterkenny actors, outsiders, and a few professional hockey players to round out the group. Alongside Keeso, McDonnell, and Kytwayat, the show stars Tasya Teles (The 100), Blair Lamora, Max Bouffard (Letterkenny), and Keilani Rose with rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, former MMA fighter and hockey player Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen, former Montreal Canadien Terry Ryan, all-time great hockey tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, former Hurricanes center Brandon Nolan, and three-time Stanley Cup champ Jordan Nolan rounding it all out. Keegan Long and Bourke Cazabon are also on board.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Letterkenny' Spin-off 'Shoresy' Reveals a Hilarious, Jared Keeso-Filled Teaser

Season 1 of the spinoff will also see a number of guest stars join the series including Laurence Leboeuf (Transplant), Scott Thompson (Kids in the Hall), Jonathan Torrens (Trailer Park Boys), Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny), Camille Sullivan (Trigger Me), Eliana Jones (Northern Rescue), Kim Cloutier (Letterkenny), Michala Brasseur (Grand Army, The Handmaid's Tale) and social media star Lysandre Nadeau.

Keeso also creates, writes, and executive produces again, bringing his Letterkenny sense of humor back for another round. Tierney will join Mark Montefiore as an executive producer with Kaniehtiio Horn as the series consulting producer. Kara Haflidson produces for New Metric Media. Rounding out the production team are Chris Kelley as production executive, Sarah Fowlie as production head, Carlyn Klebuc as general manager, Justin Stockman as vice president of content development and programming, and Karine Moses as senior vice president of content development and news for Bell Media

All episodes of Shoresy drop exclusively on Hulu on May 27. Check out the new clip of Shoresy fitting in with his new team below:

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer Reveals Natalie Portman’s Lady Thor

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryan O'Rourke (303 Articles Published) Ryan O'Rourke is a gaming news writer for Collider and lifelong gamer. A diehard Cubs fan, he contributes to a FanSided blog on the side and can be found glued to a baseball game or his Switch during his spare time. More From Ryan O'Rourke