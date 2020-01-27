Disney+ ‘Short Circuit’ Trailer Is Not What You Think It Is

Nope, sorry, Disney+’s Short Circuit isn’t a reboot of Number “Johnny” 5 but rather a showcase of shorts by Disney Animation. The experimental program, which began back in 2016, sees Walt Disney Animation Studios employees pitching an idea with the potential of it being selected to come to life as an original short film, supported by the studio and their fellow artists. The program aims to take risks visually and narratively while also surfacing new voices at the studio and experimenting with new technical innovations in the filmmaking process. This first trailer for the Short Circuit series shows off the fruits of their labor.

14 animated shorts are now available on Disney+ with more to come in the future. They’re directed by John Aquino, Trent Correy, Mitch Counsell, Brian Estrada, Jeff Gipson, Jerry Huynh, Brian Menz, Terry Moews, Nikki Mull, Natalie Nourigat, Zach Parrish, Brian Scott, Jennifer Stratton, and Kendra Vander Vliet.

Check out the trailer for Short Circuit: Experimental Films followed by the first images and synopses for each below:

CYCLES

A story centered around the true meaning of creating a home and the life that it holds inside its walls. Jeff Gipson (Director) first joined the studio in 2013 as a lighting apprentice on “Frozen.” Gipson made his directing debut with Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first virtual reality short film, “Cycles” for which he won a LumiereTM Award in 2019. He recently debuted his second VR short film “Myth: A Frozen Tale,” at the world premiere of “Frozen 2.”

DOWNTOWN

A commuter’s disappointment in missing the bus turns into a colorful and unexpected joyride when the surrounding street art bursts to life, revealing the heart of the city from an entirely new perspective. Kendra Vander Vliet (Director) joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2013 as a rough layout artist on “Frozen,” and went on to work on such films as “Feast,” “Big Hero 6,” “Zootopia,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Frozen 2.” She enjoyed the challenge of telling her story through color and street art, with over 100 custom mural designs created for the project.

DROP

A newly-formed raindrop falls to earth for the first time and has an unlikely and heartfelt encounter with a young girl that proves to be uplifting for both. Trent Correy (Director) started at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2012 as an animation trainee in the Talent Development Program. He most recently oversaw the animation of the beloved character, Olaf, among others in his role as Animation Supervisor on “Frozen 2.” His

other credits include “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” and multiple shorts.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

A lost baby elephant is taken in by a boy and his father to work on their banana plantation. As the two quickly bond, the boy discovers that his new best friend yearns for her family and home in the wild. Brian Scott (Director) began his career at Walt Disney Animation Studios as an animator on “Frozen.” He then went on to work on such films as “Big Hero 6,” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Frozen 2,” and the 2015 Oscar®-winning short, “Feast” (on which he served as Head of Animation). A chance childhood encounter with a baby elephant, and, many years later, the arrival of his first child, provided the inspiration for “Elephant in the Room.”

EXCHANGE STUDENT

Life is hard enough for an exchange student at a new school, but as the only earthling at a school for aliens, the central character in this fanciful story is the ultimate outsider and must prove her worth to be accepted by her unusual new classmates. Natalie Nourigat (Director) joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2015 as a story apprentice. She has gone on to serve as a story assistant and story artist on “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

FETCH

A child wants to play fetch with her pet. Unfortunately he’s wandered deep into an imposing forest. Mitch Counsell (Director) started his Walt Disney Animation career as a Character TD on “Big Hero 6.” He has worked in a similar capacity on such films as “Zootopia,” “Moana,” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and most recently served as part of the “Tactics Team” consultancy group on “Frozen 2.”

HAIR-JITSU

A young girl faces off against an evil hairdresser as she goes through imaginative lengths to avoid her first haircut. Brian Estrada (Director) started at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2013 as a production assistant on the 3D version of “The Little Mermaid,” and has worked in many different

departments at the Studio including Story, Art, Editorial, Environment Assets, and Post Production, where he is currently the coordinator. At Disney Animation, his credits include “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Frozen 2.”

JING HUA

A grieving martial artist pays tribute to her recently departed teacher by creating a painted world using a magical form of kung fu. Jerry Huynh (Director) is a General TD at Disney Animation, with credits including “Moana” and

“Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Huynh drew upon his family roots and culture in telling this very personal story.

JUST A THOUGHT

An awkward 12-year-old boy named Ollie experiences “bubble trouble” when his true feelings for a girl are embarrassingly revealed in the form of a physical thought bubble. Brian Menz (Director) fell in love with animation at a young age and came to Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2008 as an animator on “Bolt.” He then went on to work on such films as “Big Hero 6,” “Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen,” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet,

and is currently an animation supervisor on “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

During a thunderstorm, a young boy’s effort to capture lightning in a glass bottle as part of a science fair project succeeds beyond his wildest expectations, but is shocked when he discovers the consequences of this unnatural feat. Virgilio John Aquino (Director) had early ambitions of becoming a comic book artist, but turned towards a career in animation at the age of 26. Starting as an effects animator on “Hercules” and “Fantasia/2000,” he went on to work as a modeler on such recent features as “Tangled,”

“Wreck-It Ralph,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Zootopia,” and “Frozen 2.”

LUCKY TOUPEE

This clever bit of balderdash lifts the lid on an original tale about a hijacked hairpiece, a gang of larcenous leprechauns, and a budding romance. Nikki Mull (Director) started as a trainee at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2013, and is currently a Character Look Supervisor on “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Her credits include “Moana,” “Big Hero 6,” “Frozen,” and “Frozen 2.”

PUDDLES

An adventurous young boy discovers that puddles can be portals to a fantastical world, but struggles to get his sister’s attention away from her phone to see the magic in the world around her. Zach Parrish (Director) joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2010 as an animator on “Tangled.” He then went on to work on such films as “Wreck-It Ralph” (Supervising Animator), “Big Hero 6” (Head of Animation), “Zootopia” and “Moana” (Animator), and “Ralph Breaks the

Internet” (Workflow Supervisor and Animator).

THE RACE

Grim desperately needs one more soul to win his work competition, but his last scheduled collection at a rigorous bike race turns his world upside-down. At the finish line, he learns that life is not always about the trophy at the end of the race. Terry Moews (Director) is a 23-year Disney veteran, who came to Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1996 to supervise and shoot the live-action backgrounds for the innovative computer-animated feature, “Dinosaur” (2000). Following “Dinosaur,” Moews was chosen to create the CG layout department for Disney’s “Chicken Little.” He went on to serve as Visual Effects Supervisor, Layout Supervisor, Studio Department Leader and Layout Artist on such films as “Bolt,” “Big Hero 6,” “Tangled,” “Frozen” “Zootopia,” “Moana,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” and “Frozen 2.”

ZENITH