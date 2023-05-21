Everybody has a favorite actor. Whether you like them for their acting style, a genre they primarily gravitate towards, or because they seem like a genuinely decent person, we all tend to favor someone in that department of the entertainment industry. When we do, it's not uncommon to go on a binge-watch session of just about everything that person may have been in, no matter how small the role. But while those performances are typically in feature-length movies, they can occasionally appear in a short film, which can be just as, if not more memorable.

One of the latest examples comes with the highly anticipated Western short film Strange Way of Life. Starring Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawk, the film will focus on the two men's personal story. But while this may be one of the more recent releases, over the last few decades, there have been many others with famous faces you're bound to recognize. From the 1994 Bottle Rocket original with Owen and Luke Wilson to the Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro-starring The Audition, these ten shorts are ideal if you're in the mood for something under an hour with your favorite stars.

10 'Hotel Chevalier' (2007)

When a prologue does better than the feature it's tied to, it must count for some success, right? This 13-minute short film from none other than Wes Anderson essentially serves as a promo for his September 2007 release of The Darjeeling Limited. And as insinuated, it did very well for what it was.

Released the day before its successor at the Venice Film Festival, its gorgeous backdrop immediately grabbed viewers' attention. Further praised for its poignancy, cinematography, and storytelling, it was an overall success. You can see Natalie Portman alongside Jason Schwartzman in Hotel Chevalier on Youtube.

9 'The Audition' (2015)

Brad Pitt? Check. Leonardo DiCaprio? Check. Robert De Niro? Check. That's some big names right there. But let's be honest, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as fictionalized alters of themselves while gallivanting throughout Asia to compete for a job. Who could have seen that coming?

From the minds of director Martin Scorsese and writer Terence Winter, the 16-minute comedic short, The Audition, is well worth the watch, even if just because you're a fan of the actors involved. It's not everyday you see three of Hollywood's biggest stars on the small screen, so click the video above if you'd like to see them in action.

8 'Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story' (1972)

Ah, mockumentaries. You've got to throw in a political mockery here and there, right? Understandably not for everyone, but a popular comedy nonetheless is the early 1970s short film Men of Crisis: The Harvey Wallinger Story by Woody Allen.

Mockumentary, documentary, you surely know the difference, and Woody Allen's take on the Richard Nixon administration royally lives up to the former. Packed with jokes, subtle digs, and deadpan comedy, this 25-minute short was removed from air at the time due to political backlash fears, but you can watch it on Youtube above.

7 'Strange Way of Life' (2023)

Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17th, Strange Way of Life has Western fans, Pedro Pascal fans, Ethan Hawk fans, and romance fans all a buzz upon its release. The short film has a total runtime of 31 minutes. So while it may not be long enough for some people's liking, we'll undoubtedly enjoy what we get.

Primarily focusing on the title characters Silva and Jake, played by Pedro and Ethan, the movie will showcase the lives of the two cowboys on a personal level. Pedro Almodóvar's Gay Western love story has Cannes attendees endlessly praising its story, performances, and visuals. The film will be available to watch online soon, but for now, head over to YouTube to watch the trailer.

6 'Bottle Rocket' (1994)

This 13-minute short from director Wes Anderson is a popular black-and-white comedy released in January 1994. While some people may be more familiar with its 1996 feature-length successor, this is where it all began. The famous faces you'll recognize in this are brothers Owen and Luke Wilson, in which they both star.

Atop their primary role in the short film, Owen also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Wes. Bottle Rocket is the acting debut for the brothers and, like its longer cousin, tells the brief version of two friends planning a robbery. If you're a fan of Wes, it's well worth checking out his first-ever film. You can watch it above on YouTube.

5 'The Ventriloquist' (2012)

The Ventriloquist released in 2012 and received generally positive reviews from those who saw it, primarily regarding its subtle message. The short film stars Kevin Spacey, and while it may only have a total runtime of 11 minutes, it leaves quite a lasting impression.

The short story tells the tale of a man working as a ventriloquist whose only friend is seemingly a puppet. Rejected by his crush, he slowly descends into depression, leaving Spacey's character significantly lonely. Does it end well for him? Watch Benjamin Leavitt's The Ventriloquist to find out.

4 'Vale' (2015)

Dakota Johnson stars in Alejandro Amenábar's picturesque short film Vale, which premiered in 2015 to primarily positive reviews. Heavily praised for its gorgeous backdrop and cute romance story, this 12-minute short is a beautiful watch from beginning to end.

Alongside Dakota's character, Rachel stars Quim Gutiérrez as the Spanish-speaking Victor, a man who longs to engage in conversation with her yet cannot communicate well enough in the English language. You can watch this short and sweet romance play out in the video above on Youtube.

3 'Dust' (2013)

A controversial short film from 2013 stars the late Alan Rickman in a somewhat unsettling role. Upon your first watch-through of Ben Ockrent's Dust, you may wonder what on earth you're watching. Put it this way: You've never heard of this Tooth Fairy legend, that's for sure.

What starts out as an apparent stalker short takes an unexpected turn when Rickman's character does something slightly strange. We won't spoil what happens, as you can see for yourself. But when a video only 8 minutes long can confuse you, make you uneasy, and leave you constantly wondering where it's all going, all with only four words of dialogue, it's done its job correctly.

2 'Writer's Block' (2013)

Directed and written by Brandon Polanco and Spenser Granese, Writer's Block stars Mr Walter White himself, Bryan Cranston, alongside Lela Edgar and the aforementioned Spenser Granese. The 2013 drama centers on Cranston's character, a writer with a serious spanner in his creative works.

Another short film with little dialogue means its actors performances do the majority of the talking. And although it reveived mixed reviews, it really is a personal opinion as to whether you like it or not. It's only 14 minutes long, so watch it for yourself above and make up your own mind.

1 'Multi-Facial' (1995)

A 20-minute 90s short comes with 1995s Multi-Facial. Written, produced, directed, scored, and starring Vin Diesel, this real-world-issue-centered story portrays the difficulties a multi-racial man can face when trying to make it as an actor.

While the film primarily focuses on the racial aspects of discrimination, among other things, its underlying message of being accepting of a person no matter what may be considered a challenge is perceived loud and clear. Nobody should be incapable of achieving something because their skin color isn't "right," their sexuality is "wrong," etc. Its writing speaks volumes, and it's something everyone should watch at least once.

