Sabrina Carpenter has had a busy week and it's only Tuesday. The singer just won two Grammies for her 6th studio album, Short n' Sweet. The album just won for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping hit "Espresso" and she's getting her own Funko Pop. The album has three music videos, one for "Espresso", "Taste", and "Please, Please, Please," and now we're learning that the singer is releasing a deluxe version of the album just in time for Valentine's Day. Included in the deluxe edition of Short n' Sweet includes a new version of "Please, Please, Please" that features none other than country music legend and actress Dolly Parton. The Imagination Library Founder will be collaborating with the former Disney Channel star on a new version of the hit. The singer announced the collaboration in an Instagram post saying,

"as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!"

From Disney Channel to Opening for Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Is a Manifesting Queen

The former Disney Channel star has near eclipsed her background as such, fully ensconcing herself in the music world. When Carpenter was a child, she'd upload covers of her singing songs from the likes of Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. The singer would eventually break into the acting world, doing various guest starring roles (including Law & Order: SVU because who hasn't?) until she landed the role of Maya Hart on Girl Meets World, the sequel series to Boy Meets World. The show only lasted three seasons, and while she's remained close with some of her co-stars like Danielle Fishel, she's made her move to the music industry.

Carpenter has performed as the opener as well as a surprise guest during the acoustic set multiple times during Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour, once even duetting the song "White Horse" off the Fearless album, and one of Carpenter's most well-known Taylor Swift covers from when she was a child (give us your manifestation routine Sabrina, please, please, please!) The singer has performed on Saturday Night Live as well as had her own holiday special with Netflix called A Nonsense Christmas, named after the raunchy Christmas song she penned. The holiday special is still available to stream on Netflix.

Short n' Sweet (deluxe edition) is available for preorder now.