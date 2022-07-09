Since 1977, Nickelodeon or Nick provided viewers with cartoons like SpongeBob SquarePants and live-action sitcoms like Zoey 101, iCarly, and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. For some viewers, these were essential shows to watch during childhood.

RELATED: 10 Classic Nickelodeon Cartoons That Should Be Revived on Paramount+

Nickelodeon continues to air newer shows like Side Hustle, Warped!, and re-runs of classic cartoons today, but the network is not only known for producing TV shows. A few Nickelodeon original movies have premiered over the years whether they were a continuation of a popular TV show or stand-alone movies. With so many movies to choose from, there are plenty of movies that are under 1 hour and 40 minutes for viewers to watch who are pressed for time.

'Charlotte's Web' (2006) - 97 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies

Wilbur (voiced by Dominic Scott Kay) is a curious piglet that Fern (Dakota Fanning) rescued and brought to the farm to meet the other animals. Wilbur soon learns he won't be able to see the first snowflake because he will be gone by then. Hoping to avoid being eaten, he befriends the charismatic spider, Charlotte (voiced by Julia Roberts), who is willing to save him.

Charlotte's Web is based on the popular children's book written by E.B. White. With notable life lessons worth following that the characters learn in the film, this live-action film has a total run time of 97 minutes. Charlotte's Web is available on the Roku Channel.

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008) - 96 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies

Typically, old houses in movies have mysteries and secrets waiting to be discovered. Jared, Simon (Freddie Highmore), Mallory (Sarah Bolger), and their mother move into a creepy old house known as the Spiderwick Estate. When Jared, Simon, and Mallory explore the rooms in the house, they discover strange creatures like fairies and goblins that hide in the shadows. All these creatures are after a book from Arthur Spiderwick.

The Spiderwick Chronicles(2008)runs for 96 minutes with most of the action in the movie taking place in one day. The fantasy narrative of the film is similar to the plot of The Evil Dead (1981), where creatures start attacking the people who open and read the cursed book. The Spiderwick Chronicles is available on YouTube.

'Nacho Libre' (2006) - 92 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies

Among Jack Black's movie roles like Kung Fu Panda (2008) and The Holiday (2006) is Nacho Libre (2006). In the film, he played Igancio, his friends call him Nacho, who worked in the monastery as a cook in Mexico. He cares for the orphans and wants them to eat a full healthy meal, but there isn't enough money. Nacho believes he can earn money for the food by becoming a Luchador. He will also gain the fame and respect he desired.

RELATED: 9 Best Wrestling Movies To Watch Before WrestleMania

In 92 minutes, viewers get to see a caring slightly clueless cook become a strong respected wrestler competing in lucha libre wrestling matches and who will win the hearts of many fans. The hilarious film, Nacho Libre is available on Hulu.

'Yours, Mine and Ours' (2005) - 88 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures/Nickelodean Movies

After his wife's death, Admiral Frank Beardsley (Dennis Quaid) raised his kids as if they were members of the Coast Guard. He had high expectations for each of his eight children and only expected them to uphold to his rigorous plan. Helen North (Rene Russo) raised her ten kids by encouraging them to follow their artistic passions. After a successful blind date and a long history of knowing each other, they decide to marry. Yet the real adventures and mishaps begin when their children all have to get along with each other in one household.

Yours, Mine and Ours (2005) is the ideal movie that the whole family can enjoy. Even if the movie is only 88 minutes long, it's packed with chaotic hilarious gags that the kids set up for each other with hopes to show which family of kids is really in charge. Plus there are some familiar faces that viewers might notice from previous Nickelodeon shows. Yours, Mine and Ours is available on Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video.

'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie' (2004) - 87 minutes

Image via Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies

SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) has been counting down the days until the grand opening of the Krusty Krab 2 with the announcement of the new manager. However, the grand-opening celebrations are interrupted when King Neptune swims in claiming that Mr. Krabs stole his crown, and demanding SpongeBob retrieve his crown within six days otherwise Mr. Krabs will be punished.

Patrick (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joins SpongeBob on the adventure that extends far beyond Bikini Bottom. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie has a run time of 87 minutes. This is the first movie featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, and in 2023, there are plans to release three SpongeBob SquarePants movies. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Wonder Park' (2019) - 85 minutes

Image via Paramount Animation/Nickelodeon Movies

Almost everyone enjoys amusement parks whether it's their sweet desserts, competitive carnival games, or thrilling rides. June (voiced by Brianna Denski) used to sketch out and build out her prototype rollercoaster rides as part of her Wonderland Amusement Park. As time passed, she begins to lose interest in her park. As she was walking through a forest, she finds that her imaginative amusement park has come to life, except now it was falling apart.

RELATED: 10 Best Cartoon Finales That Still Hold Up

Within 85 minutes, June and her team of talking animals try to restore the park to its original lively self before it completely disappears. Wonder Park(2019)is produced by Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Moviesand is available on YouTube.

'The Boy Who Cried Werewolf' (2010) - 83 minutes

Image via Nickelodeon Studios

Before Victoria Justice starred in Rom-Coms such as The Perfect Pairing (2022), viewers might have seen her on shows like Zoey 101 or Victorious, but she also starred in the 2010 movie The Boy Who Cried Werewolf. Justice portrayed Jordan Sands a teenager who moves into a castle in Romania with her younger brother, Hunter (Chase Ellison) and her father, David (Matt Winston). After wandering through the castle, Jordan accidently steps on splatter of blood and begins to exhibit werewolf like qualities and abilities.

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf has a run time of 83 minutes. Enough time for viewers to learn whether Jordan's curse can be versed or will she have to control her werewolf like tendencies from her father and the rest of the people in town. The Boy Who Cried Werewolf is available on Netflix.

'Jinxed' (2013) - 75 minutes

Image via Pacific Bay Entertainment/Nickelodeon Network

Having a bad or unlucky day is an understatement for Meg Murphy (Ciara Bravo) and her family. She might not have been as unlucky as the kids in Little Giants (1994) or Sidney Prescott in Scream (1996-2022). Yet every day can bring new unpleasant surprises to her family members from a power outage to a broken water fountain. This curse traces back to her great-great-grandfather, who was cursed by a witch, except this witch intended that every member of the Murphy family would be cursed.

Most of the Murphy family members didn't dwell on their unlucky issues, they tried to avoid any instances that could lead to these mishaps if possible. In only 75 minutes, viewers will watch Meg, who is determined to live a normal life, try to undo a curse. Jinxed(2013) is available on Netflix.

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (2016) - 65 minutes

Image via Pacific Bay Entertainment/Nickelodeon Network

Based on the 1993 competitive game show under the same name, the 2016 movie Legends of the Hidden Temple centers on Sadie (Isabela Merced), Noah (Colin Critchley), and Dudley (Jet Jurgensmeyer), three siblings who are in Mexico, where the Hidden Temple theme park is. Noah believes the legend behind the theme park is true, whereas his sister Sadie believes it's a marketing gimmick. After sneaking behind the temple's gate, Noah, Sadie, and Dudley fall into the temple's trap.

The TV show ran for three seasons from 1993 until 1995. Each episode of the TV show is 30 minutes, whereas the movie is 65 minutes long. The game show was revived for one season on the CW in 2021, but this time the show was aimed at adults completing challenges rather than kids. Legends of the Hidden Temple, the movie, is available on Netflix.

NEXT: 'Rugrats' To 'Rocket Power': Klasky Csupo Series Ranked