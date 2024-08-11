The Big Picture Giallo films are known for twist endings that shock and surprise audiences, offering a cathartic resolution in the final moments.

In this 1971's Short Night of Glass Dolls, a comatose journalist uncovers a sinister conspiracy involving a cult sacrificing young people for power.

The pessimistic ending reflects the era's mood of paranoia and distrust, showcasing a bleak and brutal conclusion that defies expectations.

Lido Aldo's debut feature, the 1971 Giallo movie, Short Night of Glass Dolls, begins with the discovery of a dead body in a park. The body itself is Gregory Moore (Jean Sorel), who upon being discovered is brought to a hospital and declared dead, and yet there's something amiss. Gregory's body temperature doesn't decrease, his eyes remain open, and through internal voiceover, it becomes clear that Moore is conscious, yet paralyzed. Gregory's unable to alert any doctor or nurse that he's alive but cannot exercise any movement. As he lies in the cold morgue and the doctors question the peculiarities of his body's state, Gregory tries to figure out how exactly he got here. The film then becomes Gregory's piecing together of his memories, of his search for his missing girlfriend, Mira Svoboda (Barbara Bach), and the conspiracies he uncovers that lead to an ending that is one of the best, truly shocking giallo finales ever put on film.

Short Night of Glass Dolls (1971) This Italian giallo film centers on an American journalist in Prague who is found in a catatonic state and presumed dead. As he lies immobilized, he recalls the events leading to his condition, involving a mysterious disappearance and a sinister conspiracy. Release Date October 28, 1971 Director Aldo Lado Cast Ingrid Thulin , Jean Sorel , Mario Adorf , Barbara Bach , Fabijan Šovagović , José Quaglio , Piero Vida , Daniele Dublino Runtime 97 Minutes Writers Aldo Lado , Rüdiger von Spies

Giallo Horror Movies Are Known For Their Twist Endings

In most giallo films, the catharsis of the story reveals itself in the final few moments of the picture. The killer is identified with the mystery solved, the heroine or hero saved, and the murderer expunged from the film. There’s some (but not always) resolution that relieves what might’ve been 90 minutes of scares, frights, and terror. Because of the nature of the mystery genre, giallo endings primarily end in a twist. The audience, guessing who the killer might be throughout the picture, is rewarded with the excitement and shock of the reveal, the finality of the end of a string of brutal or creative murders.

Aso like in any murder mystery, the perpetrator is never the most obvious character. In The Bird with the Crystal Plumage or Four Flies on Grey Velvet, for example, the twist could be that it was indeed the least obvious person — not the creepy, ashen-faced guy, but the meek woman with an unknown dark side. Although, it’s never without some perversion that giallo endings are revealed, too, as in What Have You Done to Solange? and Don’t Torture a Duckling, where those in power — teachers, parents, and the clergy — turn out to be the antagonists in black gloves holding stilettos. The killer's reveal can be tame or subversive, commenting on the psychological state of people, or the tenuous nature of a specific culture or subculture.

The cathartic, twist endings to giallo films are reasons why they endure and are so enjoyable to watch because even if you think you know who the killer is, your expectations are frequently upended. Throughout every scenario, a cast of strange, dubious characters is presented in the protagonist's search for an answer — any one of which could be the killer. The frequency with which their strangeness or oddness occurs throws every rational answer into flux. What makes Aldo's film distinct is the layered reveal towards the conclusion. Gregory all but loses his mind as he goes deeper and deeper into the underground society in his search for his missing girlfriend while any lead to answers is cut off (quite literally, a lot of people are stabbed in this movie).

While the giallo in 1971 was a fairly new genre of horror thriller, the twist ending wasn’t anything new. Of the more prominent suspense films prior to Glass Dolls with a truly shocking ending was Diabolique, Henri-George Clouzot’s 1955 murder mystery film, which makes the viewer reconsider everything they’ve seen and heard. It's an ending that completely redefines the viewer's perspective. Lado’s film doesn’t simply twist or puncture the previous 90 minutes of mystery, it truly shocks, and does so in a way that doesn’t leave the viewer with any space for relief. It’s a pessimistic ending that flips the audience’s expectations that the protagonist will persevere, overcome, or outright win in the end.

What Happens at the End of 'Short Night of Glass Dolls'?

So what makes this ending so horrifying? Why does its denouement topple all other giallo pictures? To catch up, a comatose Gregory Moore has been recounting the last few days investigating his missing girlfriend, while in the present, the doctors analyzing him contemplate whether or not to keep the body alive or perform an autopsy. In his memories, Gregory's friends tell him to give up the search, it's no use — "she's gone and you must deal with it," but Gregory's obsession continues, because the deeper he digs, the closer he is to an answer. The unmasking of the kidnapper comes closer to being exposed as he stumbles into a cultish orgy (not unlike Mia Farrow witnessing the horrors of her Satan-worshipping neighbors in Rosemary's Baby), and the cat's let out of the bag: his girlfriend was kidnapped, and used for this cult as a sacrifice to harbor control over the world — othebr people's deaths equal their continual power.

The ultimate, paranoid delusion that the world is controlled by secret societies that use the flesh of the young and carefree to stay in power. As he's being wheeled into the operating theater for dissection, Gregory remembers that it was the cult that drugged him into this vegetative state once they were found out, and as the surgeon enters the room with a scalpel in hand, Gregory recognizes him as one of the cult members.

Knowing everything he does about this secret cult and their devious intentions, all Gregory needs to do is move his hand so people can see he's alive, so he can unmask and reveal the killers in the room. His hand suddenly moves, but the surgeon grabs Gregory's wrist before it's raised into the air, and at a moment when you expect the hero to shout out when you anticipate a release from this tense situation, the scalpel is plunged into Gregory's body, puncturing his heart and killing him instantly, his hand falling limp. Gregory's former lover Jessica (Ingrid Thulin) stands in the audience and shrieks a horrific scream of terror, and with that the movie freeze frames on her, agape with pain, as the end credits roll. No resolution, no deus ex machina to save the day, no relief from the uncertainty, no escape. The criminals get away with their scheme, and whatever perpetual evil the cult does, it only appears to continue.

Pessimistic Endings Were Popular in Cinema in the 1960s and '70s

This pessimistic way to end a film was of its time. Coming out the same year as The French Connection and A Clockwork Orange, Lado’s film follows the mood that would define so many films of that era — the cinema of apathy, bitterness, and pessimism. Friedkin's cop drama ended without the "heroes" cuffing the bad guy, and Kubrick's moralistic tale of societal violence ends ambiguously — is Alex really cured of his violent tendencies, or are humans inherently (and irreversibly) violent? Whether it's a commentary on the paranoia of living in an Autocratic society, the endless and senseless Vietnam War, political protests in Paris and Prague, society wrestling with the aftereffects of WWII, or the distrust of a government and its secretive machinations, culture in the late 1960s and into the 1970s wasn't optimistic about the present or the future.

The idea of an imperfect, dour ending echoed society's ills and woes. Showing anything otherwise would've seemed disingenuous because of the times people were living in. The hero wouldn't survive (Charlton Heston in The Omega Man), the guy wouldn't get the girl (the tragedy in Paul Verhoeven's Turkish Delight), the criminals would get away with their schemes, and authority was something to distrust or question — the world was in turmoil, and cinema reflected that back to its audience. Aldo's film personifies this mood of paranoia and distrust with an ending perfectly aligned with similar films of the era by making the most trusted of professionals — surgeons — the target of skepticism and fear.

This ending transcends the giallo genre and elevates the murder mystery, the ultimate scare isn't the final kill of the murderer, it's the final breath of hope snuffed out. A pessimistic, brutal ending to an already paranoid, dreamy giallo that stands leagues above other giallo endings in its horrific perspective.

Short Night of Glass Dolls is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

