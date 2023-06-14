An unconventional romantic comedy is about to steal your heart, as Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer for Shortcomings, a story about a couple who seemingly can't stand each other, but they are also not ready to let go. Justin H. Min and Ally Maki star as Ben and Miko, who have been in love for a long time before the events of the film begin to take place. Everything seems to be going them for well, until Miko applies for an internship based in New York City. When she is accepted for the internship, she has to let her boyfriend now, and problems are right around the corner.

Long.distance relationships are not easy to deal with, as Ben and Miko would soon learn. Since they don't believe themselves able to pull off the prospect of staying together while being apart, they decide to go on their own ways temporarily. This would prove to bring disastrous results for the both of them, as they are hurt when seeing their former partner going out with different people. This isn't an epic story like The Notebook or a musical fantasy such as La La Land. Ben and Miko's feelings are grounded in the tough reality romance can represent when one of the people involved sees a major change in their life. Sherry Cola also appears in Shortcomings as Ben's best friend.

For the first time in his career, Randall Park is directing a feature film, after spending almost two decades as an actor. In recent years, Parks has starred as agent Jimmy Woo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, notoriously trying to help Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) during the events of WandaVision. Added to that, Park has been seen in some of the most successful comedies in recent television history, including The Office and New Girl. With this brand-new story about how love affects people, Park will bring his signature charm to the big screen, making the transition from actor to filmmaker.

What's Next for Randall Park?

After his directorial debut premieres on theaters, Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo in The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will feature some of the heroes that have been introduced in Disney+'s limited series. Given the close friendship Woo developed with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), it makes sense for the secret agent to be present when the heroes don't know why they switch places across the universe every time they use their powers. It will be up to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to get to the bottom of the mystery before it's too late.

You can check out the trailer for Shortcomings below, before the movie hits theaters on August 4: