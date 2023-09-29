The Big Picture Marty, the shortest Best Picture winner of all time at 90 minutes, captures low-key charm with its brisk length and relatable characters.

Marty originated as a 51-minute teleplay, showcasing Paddy Chayefsky's talent as a television writer and the influence of TV on character-driven storytelling.

Ernest Borgnine's phenomenal performance as Marty challenges the social norms of the era and tackles themes of mental health, making it a universal and emotionally impactful film.

The winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture are often known for their epic lengths, with 12 of 95 (as of 2023) exceeding the three-hour mark, but the shortest Best Picture winner of all time, Delbert Mann’s Marty, actually runs at a perfect 90 minutes. It’s not so much that Marty carries itself with the same epic scale of Gone with the Wind, Lawrence of Arabia, or The Deer Hunter, but rather that its brisk length lends to a large portion of its low-key charm. Marty is notorious for not only winning the Oscar for Best Picture but also for winning the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or the year prior, two of the most prestigious awards on the circuit that only two other films (Parasite and Billy Wilder’s The Lost Weekend) have earned in a historic double-whammy. But what is it about Marty that allowed it to compete and ultimately win an award that so often prioritizes big-budget spectacle over low-key character dramas?

Marty stars the late Ernest Borgnine, who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as the titular down-on-his-luck bachelor whose depression prevents him from abandoning his family’s judgment and pursuing the “dog” Clara (Betsy Blair). Now, let’s get one thing straight: Betsy Blair, the former wife of Gene freakin’ Kelly, is by no means a “dog” as the film copiously claims. Instead, this moniker speaks to the misogynistic view that men have of women, particularly in the 1950s, prioritizing highly-maintained looks over fun and character. All of Marty’s closest family and friends chastise his relationship with Clara for different reasons, in spite of the fact that she makes him happy. For his mother, she fears his abandonment of her (even if his bachelor status means he’s her target for several lectures on why he should marry a nice Italian girl). For his friends, they envy his happiness, drawing him further into the myth of a wonderful life as a bachelor. Marty just wants to settle down, but his greatest flaw isn’t even his depression, which he opens up to Clara about, but his fear of judgment.

‘Marty’ Originated as a Television Episode

Image via United Artists

Marty was written by Paddy Chayefsky, one of the most acclaimed television writers who pioneered the era’s Golden Age. Chayefsky’s other credits include Sidney Lumet’s Network, which holds the distinction of the shortest Oscar-winning performance of all time. As a result, it’s safe to say that the man has a way with words, particularly in relation to his characters. Given the fact that he honed his skills on the television screen, this meant that spectacle was hardly ever afforded for the screenwriter and Marty is no different, having originated as a 51-minute teleplay in an episode of The Philco Television Playhouse starring Rod Steiger and Nancy Marchand. While many often credit David Lynch’s Twin Peaks as the television series that garnered a greater critical respect for the entire medium, they of course neglect the thought-provoking short stories of The Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Presents, two anthology series whose influence can be felt in some of the greatest movies releasing today. Sidney Lumet himself began his career directing original teleplays in the form of episodes of Playhouse 90, Kraft Television Theatre, and Studio One.

This all took place at a time when TV was colloquially known as ‘the idiot box’ for the lack of control the viewers had over what they were watching. However, from this ‘idiot box,’ new sensibilities within the audience were formed. Suddenly, engagement had to be sustained in a square screen big enough only for a couple of people, neglecting the sweeping sets of Ben-Hur or The Ten Commandments in favor of a sense of intimacy that only television can provide. Marty was one of the first teleplays to garner real acclaim for its purity, all channeled through an incredibly relatable situation drama that anyone could insert themselves into. It’s safe to say that without the advent of television, audiences wouldn’t have the sensibilities to enjoy some of the critical indie darlings that prioritize character first, and spectacle second.

Ernest Borgnine’s Performance as Marty Is Phenomenal

Image via United Artists

We mentioned that Ernest Borgnine won the Best Actor Oscar for his role, but let’s take a look at some of his competitors that year: James Cagney, James Dean (in his first of two posthumous nominations), Frank Sinatra, and Spencer Tracy. Hot damn. The efficacy of Borgnine’s performance comes from his sweet and relatable nature. This character isn’t the type of bachelor who acts as a vessel for the audience’s wish-fulfilling fantasies (à la Rock Hudson) but rather holds up a mirror to those for whom love didn’t strike the way that it did for so many characters in the movies. There’s not a single situation that Marty confronts that isn’t rooted entirely in its working-class reality, without a hint of exceptionalism in sight. It’s a film about people in the purest sense, one that Ernest Borgnine runs away with because you can feel that authenticity within him so naturally.

If anything, the film serves as a fascinating artifact for the social norms of the era, the likes of which Marty, a man whose sensitivity places him far ahead of his time, struggles with. When Blair whispers to Marty that she’s 29, it’s as if she’s expecting the 34-year-old to run from her in pursuit of a younger woman. Instead, he stays by her side with his big cheeks and Cheshire Cat smile to inform her that companionship has to do with so much more than just looks. It’s a performance that challenges its audience, particularly its men, and forces them to contemplate their own distasteful treatment of those whom they pursue in the name of selfish romance.

Marty Was Among the First Films To Talk About Depression

Image via United Artists

Marty isn’t about mental illness, but it is about mental health. Nowadays, creators give special attention to handling the subject with exceptional tact and care but of course, that wasn’t always the case. This is probably best revealed at the film’s midpoint when Marty opens up to Clara like we’ve never seen him. Late at night, things get serious when he tells her “I used to stand on the subway sometimes and, God forgive me for what I’m going to say, I used to feel the tracks sucking me down under the wheels.” Marty recounts these words with fear, bringing into mind the societal norms of the era.

Marty then elaborates: “I’m a Catholic, you know, and even to think about suicide is a terrible sin.” This line alone reveals why Marty was among the first films of its time to discuss depression and suicide directly, in spite of the societal suppression that forced so many to lock their feelings within them instead of admitting their need for help. Through looking at everyday people under Chayefsky’s emotional microscope, it’s easy to see why so many found something to adore within the humblest masterpiece of its era. Emotionally, it goes straight for the jugular. Mentally and socially, it opens up a vital conversation.

People love seeing themselves on-screen, and Marty is one of the prime examples of that. It didn’t matter that its story was centered in the Bronx because its characters are universal, hence its win overseas alongside its win on the home front. Marty’s brisk 90 minutes doesn't speak to the film’s lack of emotional thrills. It doesn’t win in spite of being 90 minutes, but because of it, with such a low-key character study that sports such heavy emotions best consumed in the tightest possible runtime rather than the grandest. It makes no claims at being the greatest show on earth because, with every chance it gets, it would rather be the most relatable.