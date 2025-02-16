Jeff Nichols has been one of the smartest practitioners of genre mechanics of the past twenty years in American film. With each film he's made, including his most recent film, The Bikeriders, Nichols tackles different types of narrative that fuse classical Hollywood construction with his Southern-fried seasoning. He's tackled science fiction, historical biopic, and character study drama, usually with his favorite actor, Michael Shannon, involved in some capacity. This duo started as far back as Nichols' debut film, Shotgun Stories, which saw Shannon give one of his best performances in a revenge film that ponders how deep blood bonds run.

What is 'Shotgun Stories' About?

In Arkansas, the patriarch of the Hayes family has just died. He used to be a bad man, an abusive deadbeat, who mistreated his first three sons, Son (Shannon), Boy (Douglas Ligon), and Kid (Barlow Jacobs). He left them behind to have another family, leaving behind four half-brothers who he treated far better than he treated his first three sons, having allegedly become a better person. Son doesn't take well to any of these developments, and so he drags him and his brothers to their father's funeral, where he berates his entire half-family for thinking their father was ever a good man. This leads to a fistfight between all the brothers, who lay claim to an official blood feud that might or might not involve breaking out some titular shotguns.

Truth be told, I've made this film sound a lot more exciting and violent than it actually is. Most of the violence that occurs only happens off-screen and the audience is told about it later, presumably because the film didn't have the resources for many convincing shootout scenes, given its miniscule budget of $250,000. Nichols, instead, goes for a minimalist approach that is reminiscent of early Terrence Malick, taking ample time to get us familiar with the lackadaisical rhythm of the rural lifestyle. Scenic shots ground us in how the sun shines on golden plains of wheat, hear the wind as it rustles through huge trees, and makes turbines creak. We grow to know Son and his brothers less through overt action than through inaction, through how often their time is spent on thankless menial labor jobs broken up with hours of lazing around on the couch with nothing else to do. Despite their tight brotherly bond, everybody is bound by the unwritten codes of masculinity, with little room for proper emotional exploration or expression. Even their tender moments together are hesitantly squeezed out in awkward moments, usually at the behest of Son, who carries himself as the new head of the family. It's that conflict of an emotional burden being put on the shoulders of someone who thinks he knows how to handle it that makes Michael Shannon's performance so powerful.

Michael Shannon Shows the Futility of Revenge

We like to think of Michael Shannon as somebody constantly on the edge of boiling over, masking his twitchy rage under the guise of his Midwestern everyman appearance. Nichols himself clearly understands this, as Shannon gave arguably the finest performance of his career in Nichols' best film, Take Shelter, playing another family man who's ill-equipped to meet the moment of protecting his family at all costs. Son has his heart in the right place, but he's so deeply entwined with his justified resentment of his father that he can't help perpetuating the cycle of violence being the core language in his family's history. Unlike other Shannon performances, where he has a tendency to lose himself in his signature bug-eyed outbursts, he makes Son so repressed in his emotional reservoir that he can only muster the ability to use his emotions to fuel his bloodthirst, even though he's a person who understands the true value of love and human connection.

This is best exemplified in a scene where he learns that one of his brothers has been severely attacked. You think he's going to scream and cry, but instead, Shannon clenches every muscle in his face into a silent rictus and bends over at the waist before heaving himself down onto a nearby chair with composed fragility. It's utterly heartbreaking to see him bash his head against a wall trying to figure out a situation he created, exposing the uselessness of pursuing revenge when it leads to further damage against those you care most for. It's a reminder of what truly makes Michael Shannon a genius: his tender acknowledgment that, oftentimes, the most irrational and extreme mentality can come from a person trying their best to work with the limited tools that they've been taught to use.