In preparation for Jennifer Lopez's new movie Shotgun Wedding starring Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, and D'Arcy Carden, there are plenty of wedding-themed movies out there to enjoy. From The Philadelphia Story all the way to the highly-anticipated Shotgun Wedding, there have been a plethora of wedding-themed romantic comedies for viewers to indulge in.

With JLO's new movie right around the corner, viewers might feel nostalgic for wedding-themed movies or crave a rewatch of one of their favorite wedding-themed films. Either way, for any viewer, there are enough different movies about getting hitched to watch that any viewer can find something just for them.

'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Image via Loew's, Inc.

A much-loved iconic film starring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, John Howard, and James Stewart, The Philadelphia Story follows a divorced socialite, Tracy, who is preparing to marry a new, wealthy man named George. As she prepares to get married again, she crosses paths with her ex-husband, which muddles her wedding plans.

With a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie is certainly a highly adored classic. If viewers are craving a classic, dramatic film about getting married, this is the perfect candidate.

'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

In The Wedding Singer, Adam Sandler plays Robbie, a broken-hearted but sweet guy trapped in the world's worst job for him — a wedding singer. After being left at the altar, he meets a woman named Julia (Drew Barrymore), who asks for his help with her own wedding. However, Robbie falls in love with Julia and plans to win her over before it's too late.

This movie is an audience favorite that even plays on television regularly throughout the year, not just during the wedding season. If viewers are looking for a heartfelt romantic comedy that features weddings, this one is a great contender.

'27 Dresses' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Studios

This iconic film follows a young woman named Jane (Katherine Heigl) who is that well-known cliché — always the bridesmaid, never the bride, 27 times in fact. After her sister Tess (Malin Akerman) shockingly ends up with her crush George (Edward Burns), she is heartbroken and rethinks her obsession with marriage. Throughout all this, she meets a reporter named Kevin (James Marsden), who is intrigued by her.

With a happy ending for everyone involved and the sweet touch of the 27 brides Jane was a bridesmaid for serving as her bridesmaids at her wedding, this is the perfect match for wedding-crazed fans looking for a film to indulge in.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Image Via Universal Pictures

A musical and a cult classic with a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Stellan Starsgård, and Amanda Seyfried, this film follows a young girl named Sophie who is set to get married in Greece. However, Sophie longs to know her birth father and invites all three potential candidates to have her birth father walk her down the aisle.

This film is heartfelt, hilarious, quotable, and all-around iconic. Having been released around 14 years ago, the film is still just as beloved and remembered as it was when it came out. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a film about the big day. There's even word that there might be a Mamma Mia 3.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Still single at 30, Greek restaurant owners Gus (Michael Constantine) and Maria (Lainie Kazan) worry about their daughter Toula (Nia Vardalos). When she finally finds her Mr. Right in Ian (John Corbett), he is not Greek and is a vegetarian. She's worried about introducing him to her Greek family, but the two can't deny their love for each other.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is a timeless classic, beloved by fans and with incredible rewatchability. Add to this the fact that there's a sequel, and this film becomes a perfect watch for wedding fans.

'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)

Image via TriStar Pictures

Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and Julianne (Julia Roberts) are childhood friends with a pact that they would marry each other if still single by 28. As Julianne's 28th birthday approaches, Michael announces he's getting married to a beautiful younger woman named Kimberly (Cameron Diaz). When Julianne is appointed maid of honor, she realizes she is in love with Michael and must stop his wedding no matter what it takes.

A beautiful friends-to-lovers story with the added drama of finding out what you're willing to do when the love of your life is getting married to someone else, this film is a classic romantic comedy.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

When Annie's (Kristen Wiig) lifelong friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged and makes Annie her maid of honor, she has to tough out her heartbreak to support her best friend on her special day. While she navigates her love life and deals with Lillian's other close friend Helen (Rose Byrne), hilarity and heartfelt moments ensue. Annie is determined not to get in the way of Lillian's wedding.

As much a comedy movie as a romance movie, Bridesmaids also expertly touches on the importance of friendship and having people in your corner when things go wrong. For rom-com fans, this is a must-watch.

'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, and Kimberly Williams, Father of the Bride follows the hilarious events when George and Nina's daughter Annie comes back engaged from studying abroad. As the couple and both of their families prepare for this wedding, anything and everything goes wrong. This is an update of Spencer Tracy's 1950 film of the same name starring Elizabeth Taylor.

This film is a classic remade multiple times, the most recent being in 2022, starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. Viewers can enjoy this 1991 version and all the other iterations as well.

'Wedding Crashers' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

Wedding Crashers is a classic film that follows divorce mediators Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson), who are always attending wedding receptions for the access to booze and women. When the Secretary of the Treasury (Christopher Walken) announces his daughter is getting married, the pair are determined to crash the reception. But his world is changed forever when John meets one of the bridesmaids, Claire (Rachel McAdams).

For those looking for a film that features weddings and wedding receptions, this is naturally an ideal selection. It's a hilarious film with some heartfelt moments, perfect for any viewer.

'Shotgun Wedding' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

About to get hitched in a beautiful destination wedding that they've dragged their families to, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) have their love and devotion to each other tested when their wedding group is taken hostage. The bride and groom plan to escape to a nearby island for help and must rely on each other to save everyone and their big day. Their wedding day becomes their relationship's ultimate test.

Shotgun Wedding will be streaming on Prime Video starting January 27, 2023. Viewers can watch this action-packed romantic comedy in the comfort of their own homes with their own families and friends.

