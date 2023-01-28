Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me, Maid in Manhattan) plays a blushing bride thrust into an action in Prime Video’s Shotgun Wedding. Since her big day is hijacked by gun-wielding pirates, her character spends most of the new romantic-action comedy wearing her wedding dress – which needs to be perfect for showing all the “blood, sweat and dirt” during her action-packed adventure.

In Shotgun Wedding, Lopez’s character Darcy and her fiancé Tom (Josh Duhamel, Transformers and Safe Haven) get cold feet as their guests start arriving at their destination wedding on an idyllic Filipino island. In the film directed by Jason Moore (the Pitch Perfect franchise) and written by Mark Hammer (Two Night Stand), the quarreling couple must put their differences aside to save their relationship and wedding guests who are being held hostage.

Costume designer Mitchell Travers, who has previously worked with Lopez on Hustlers, revealed in an interview with Variety that finding the perfect color for the dress was key due to all the physical fights, explosions and sand it would have to withstand. The story behind the wedding dress is that it once belonged to her future mother-in-law Carol, played by Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus, A Cinderella Story), so Travers looked into how vintage wedding dresses aged when he was settling on the perfect color for the gown.

Image via Prime Video

“I started looking at what happens to them over time,” Travers said. “What a 20-year-old dress would look like, a 40-year-old dress, and they have this lovely patina that starts to happen and they yellow with age. When you work with JLo, we don’t do that. We went to a nice warm rose or as I call it, ‘warm blush.'”

Travers went on to describe how the dress is “going through as much as the bride” and how “it had to be reflective of how she’s changing and what she’s learning.” For the film, there were seven different versions of the dress that went through numerous phases of construction and deconstruction, whether it was pulling off the train, sleeves or skirt as the action ensues. “The dresses were built from 20-30 layers of stretch net. It’s a bit of a superhero suit that looks like a wedding dress,” Travers said regarding the ideal fabric used for the custom-made dress. “It gives her the ability to bend her body and move her arms and legs.”

Along with Lopez, Duhamel and Coolidge, the cast of Shotgun Wedding also features Sonia Braga, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and rock star Lenny Kravitz who plays Darcy’s charming ex-fiancée, Sean.

You can check out the trailer for Shotgun Wedding below and stream the film now on Prime Video.