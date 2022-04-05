Amazon Prime Video has scored a bullseye in its latest acquisition, earning the domestic distribution rights to Jennifer Lopez's film, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel stars alongside Lopez in the romantic action comedy, which will see the duo attempt to pull off a wedding they may both have second thoughts on. Lionsgate, the studio behind the picture, originally intended for a theatrical release in the United States, though Amazon put forth an offer that couldn't be turned down.

Shotgun Wedding had made some headlines earlier, as Armie Hammer was originally in Duhamel's role prior to the reports of his behavior. The plot that has been put forth is that the film "portrays a couple that gathers their families for a destination wedding even as they get cold feet. The nuptials gone wrong sees everyone's lives put in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage." Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez, and Lenny Kravitz star alongside Lopez and Duhamel. Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Sisters) is directing the film.

Shotgun Wedding marks Lopez's second streaming film, as her Universal film Marry Me premiered on Peacock earlier this year. However, that film also had a simultaneous release in theaters, something that Shotgun Wedding looks to be forgoing. Amazon hasn't been shy in nabbing major films for their platform, with titles like Cinderella, The Tomorrow War, and The Tender Bar debuting on the streamer last year. Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, is excited about the project, describing it as a "rare film with something for everyone."

Lopez has another film on the docket for 2022, as she is set to appear alongside Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal in Niki Caro's action film, The Mother. These will mark her latest films since 2019's Hustlers, where many critics and audiences felt she was robbed of an Academy Award nomination for her performance. As for Duhamel, HBO's Euphoria has marked his most recent role. He's also set to appear in Sam Macaroni's film Blackout, as well as Bandit for director Allan Ungar. Duhamel will also be stepping in for Emilio Estevez to lead Disney+'s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers in its second season.

While no firm release date has been set, Shotgun Wedding is expected to land on Amazon Prime later this year. Stay tuned at Collider for updates!

