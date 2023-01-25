From The Wedding Planner (2001) to Marry Me (2022), Jennifer Lopez has become the master of wedding-based comedies. Shotgun Wedding (2023) sees Lopez star as Darcy, as she and her fiancé, Tom (Josh Duhamel), embark on a luxurious island holiday for their dream wedding. Despite some speedbumps like having to deal with her clingy but well-intentioned future mother-in-law, Carol (Jennifer Coolidge), as well as her suave and handsome ex, Sean (Lenny Kravitz), there is nothing that can come in the way of Darcy and Tom's perfect day. That is until all of their wedding guests are held hostage by pirates and now Darcy and Tom must become unlikely action heroes to stop the armed band of goons and save their wedding (and guests).

A Grammy Award-nominated artist and Emmy Award-nominated actress, Lopez has made the difficult transition from pop star to actor look rather easy, consistently delivering hit after hit nearly every year with over a hundred IMDb acting credits to her name. She already returned to her room-com roots in 2022 with Marry Me, and with Shotgun Wedding, she has another wedding comedy locked and loaded to bring in the new year, this time taking a slight dip into the action genre. Rom-com-action fans will finally get to see Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel fight off pirates while dressed to say their vows this week and here is exactly how to watch Shotgun Wedding when it premieres. But first, here's the official plot synopsis for Shotgun Wedding:

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Related:‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review: Jennifer Lopez Brings Fun to Matrimonial Chaos With Action-Packed Rom-Com

Is Shotgun Wedding Releasing in Theaters?

Just like she did with Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez will once again be teaming up with Amazon Studios for Shotgun Wedding. Marry Me was released during the then still-uncertain period of film distribution caused by the global pandemic, being released not only in theaters but also on both Prime Video and Peacock through a rare partnership between Amazon and Universal. Shotgun Wedding, however, will not be arriving in theaters.

Watch the Shotgun Wedding Trailer

The first trailer for Shotgun Wedding introduces Darcy and Tom as they get ready for their big day. They get repeatedly interrupted by some of the guests at the epic wedding gathering, such as Tom's mom and Darcy's ex-boyfriend, but overall it looks like it will be a ceremony to remember. It is, but not for the reasons one would expect, as a band of armed mercenaries takes over the entire event. We don't learn the reasons for their assault, but Darcy and Tom aren't going to take this transgression sitting down, as they break out weaponry and cake knives to take on these would-be criminals and save their friends and families. Even Jennifer Coolidge's (The White Lotus) character of Carol gets a chance to fight some bad guys as she gets herself a gun to fend off the criminals.

When Is Shotgun Wedding Coming to Streaming?

While Shotgun Wedding won't arrive on Peacock, it will be getting a streaming release. Shotgun Wedding will be released exclusively on Prime Video when it premieres on January 27, 2023. The full Amazon Prime service costs $14.99 USD per month at $139 USD per year, which provides not only access to Prime Video but also various other Prime-related benefits such as discounted prices on the main Amazon website. Current students can also take advantage of a student discount that cuts the monthly subscription price in half to $7.49 USD per month and $69 USD per year. If you're only interested in the video streaming service, however, a separate membership costs a bit less at $8.99 USD per month.

Watch on Prime VideoRelated:'Shotgun Wedding' Poster Is Ready to Turn the Rom-Com Genre on Its Head

More Jennifer Lopez Wedding Comedies That You Can Watch Right Now

The Wedding Planner (2001): The film that started it all, The Wedding Planner first sees Jennifer Lopez's character of Mary Fiore not as the bride, but as the one who professionally puts these massive and expensive ordeals together. Mary isn't keen on finding love until love finds her when she bumps into Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey). Mary falls head over heels in love with Steve, thinking he's the absolute perfect partner for her, but it doesn't take long for her to realize that there is one critical problem: Steve is already engaged and Mary has been hired to plan his wedding to another woman.

Rent on Amazon

Monster-in-Law (2005): Another case where Jennifer Lopez seemingly finds the perfect romantic partner, this time the issue isn't the groom, but the groom's mother. Lopez's character of Charlie finds herself having to prove herself to her brutish, controlling, and passive-aggressive future mother-in-law, Viola (Jane Fonda). Though they repeatedly butt heads with each other and even try to sabotage each other's personal relationships, they eventually discover that they may have more in common than they think.

Rent on Amazon

Marry Me (2022): The most recent wedding film from Lopez sees her playing a world-famous pop star about to marry her boyfriend, another famous musician, live in front of thousands at one of their concerts. That all changes when she learns that her would-be-husband has been cheating on her for who knows how long, leading her to make the split decision of asking a stranger in the crowd (played by Owen Wilson) to marry her in front of all these people. This kickstarts an unexpected love affair between the two, who perhaps are destined to be together after all.

Watch on Prime Video