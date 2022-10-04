Prime Video released a poster for the upcoming romantic action-comedy Shotgun Wedding. After starring a classic style romcom in Kat Coiro’s Marry Me, international singer and superstar Jennifer Lopez will now flip the genre on its head by getting ready to be unhappily married with Josh Duhamel. The story centers around a couple whose destination wedding goes south when they start questioning their relationship as the big day approaches. Matters only get worse when their families are taken hostage and they have to work together in order to save family and friends. The movie is set to premiere in late January.

The poster for Shotgun Wedding reveals the chaotic energy that the movie is certain to play up for comedic effect. In it, bride and groom are dressed in wedding attire, but they don’t look like they’re going to a wedding at all. Their dirty faces and unkempt hair suggest they’ve been through a lot – and there’s more to come. The shotgun from the title is also featured, and it sits on top of J-Lo’s shoulder.

In addition, the poster does a fun wordplay and invites viewers to “Save the Day”, which is what the duo of protagonists will have to do if they want their loved ones to remain alive – and also attend the wedding. As the action-romcom is still a little while away from premiering, we may have to wait a couple of months for the first official trailer to see superstar J-Lo tickling her funny bone again. Judging by the poster, though, we’re more than ready to RSVP to this adventure.

Image via Prime Video

Having to regroup and change priorities are themes that resonated with Shotgun Wedding behind the camera as well. The movie originally starred Armie Hammer opposite J-Lo, and we all know what happened to him. The big budget movie then said no to Hammer and recast the role, and also invited some big comedy players to the party: aside from Lopez and Duhamel, the cast will also feature The White Lotus’ fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Cheech Marin (The War With Grandpa), Lenny Kravitz (The Hunger Games), Sônia Braga (Aquarius), Selena Tan (Crazy Rich Asians), and Callie Hernandez (The Flight Attendant).

The movie is directed by Jason Moore, who previously helmed popular comedies such as Pitch Perfect and Sisters. The screenplay is written by Mark Hammer, who pens the follow-up to his screenwriting debut Two Night Stand.

Prime Video premieres Shotgun Wedding on January 27. You can check out the poster below: